Robert MacIntyre's real reason for not playing at the 2024 Memorial Tournament - "Not many would play nine weeks in a row"

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open concluded on Sunday, June 2, at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, and a piece of the $9.4 million purse prize was captured by Robert MacIntyre. The Scottish native earned the first PGA Tour title of his career since turning professional in 2017.

The next event on the PGA Tour is set to be the Signature Event, scheduled to be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 6 to 9. However, fresh off his maiden victory, Robert MacIntyre will not be playing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

The tournament is hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus and will feature a whopping $20 million purse prize. With the PGA Tour star's next scheduled start at the U.S. Open, MacIntyre, after his win at Hamilton Golf Club, said:

" So me and my team, we just thought it was the right thing to pull back, have a week off. It could have been any event. Yes, I get that it’s an elevated event, and it’s $20 million or whatever it is. But does preparing right for the US Open not show ambition? That’s for you to decide. ”

Having made $1,692,000 in earnings for his victory at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, MacIntyre faced criticism for choosing to not play the Memorial Tournament. Robert MacIntyre revealed that he had accidentally "miscounted" the number of events he'd play.

Leading up to the finish of the RBC Canadian Open, MacIntyre had already been on a six-week long stretch with events each week. Defending his decision, the player said,

" The mental aspect of that six-week stretch was high, and then obviously winning last week was an even bigger high. So if I played Memorial, the US Open, and the Travelers [Championship], that would have been nine weeks in a row. Not many players would play nine weeks in a row, except probably me, the madman. "

Robert MacIntyre 2024 PGA Tour season

The 27-year-old has played in 16 events so far into the 2024 PGA Tour season, of which he made the cut in nine events. Robert MacIntyre has recorded four top-ten finishes and five top-25 finishes along with securing his maiden title on the PGA Tour at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open earlier this week.

Robert MacIntyre currently ranks 32nd on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 911 points. The $1,692,000 made in earnings for his win at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open brings his total earnings to $2,825,146 to place him 33rd on the PGA Tour's Official Money List.

The Scottish player also ranks 84th on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai Rankings with 236.8 points. Here's is look into Robert MacIntyre's finishes so far in the 2024 PGA Tour season.

DATE TOURNAMENT POS TO PAR 1.14.2024 Sony Open T52 -7 1.21.2024 The American Express CUT -5 1.27.2024 Farmers Insurance Open CUT +4 2.11.2024 WM Phoenix Open CUT E 2.25.2024 Mexico Open T6 -13 3.3.2024 Cognizant Classic T60 -3 3.10.2024 Puerto Rico Open T32 -11 3.17.2024 The Players Championship CUT +6 3.24.2024 Valspar Championship T33 -2 3.31.2024 Texas Children's Houston Open CUT +8 4.28.2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans T8 -288 5.5.2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson CUT -5 5.12.2024 Myrtle Beach Classic T13 -13 5.19.2024 PGA Championship T8 -13 5.26.2024 Charles Schwab Challenge CUT +4 6.2.2024 RBC Canadian Open 1 -16