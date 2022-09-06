"One more than someone else" - When Rory McIlroy took a jibe at Greg Norman following his PGA Tour win

Rory McIlroy has emerged as the face of the PGA Tour in the PGA-LIV Golf debate. McIlroy, along with golf legend Tiger Woods, rallied support for the American Tour. The duo openly spoke in support of the US-based league and criticized the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the people associated with it.

McIlroy has not missed a chance to take a jibe at LIV Golf ever since the controversial league’s inception. Most recently, the Irish golfer took a dig at it as he called the PGA Tour the "greatest place to golf". He was speaking after winning the FedEx Cup. However, McIlroy’s attack on LIV began a long time ago.

TOUR Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Earlier in June, Rory McIlroy defended his title at the Canadian Open. He won his 21st PGA Tour title at St George’s. The Northern Irishman defeated Tony Finau and Justin Thomas to take the title. McIlroy fired 10 birdies in an eight-under-par 62 and defended his 2019 title. After winning a high-scoring affair, McIlroy took the chance to take a jibe at former PGA Tour champ and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

Rory McIlroy made a savage remark in his post-round interview when he said that he now has a better win record than "someone else". The vocal critic of LIV Golf addressed the fact that the win had moved him one past Norman’s tally of 20 PGA Tour wins. Without taking the LIV CEO’s name, McIlroy made a remark and said that it gave him an "extra incentive."

Speaking in the post-match interview, Rory McIlroy said:

“21st PGA Tour win — one more than someone else. That gave me a little bit of extra incentive today.”

Matt Schick @ESPN_Schick Rory McIlroy now has more PGA Tour wins than Greg Norman. He made sure to mention that. #PGA Rory McIlroy now has more PGA Tour wins than Greg Norman. He made sure to mention that. #PGA https://t.co/wz69RIFTCl

The comment was lauded by his fans, who broke into a roar at the venue. Meanwhile, many others committed to the comment and spread the same online. Social media made sure that the Australian great became aware of McIlroy’s "someone else" comment.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac LIV-ing for this drama…I’ll be here all week Rory being shady towards Greg Norman saying he has one more win than himLIV-ing for this drama…I’ll be here all week Rory being shady towards Greg Norman saying he has one more win than him👀 LIV-ing for this drama…I’ll be here all week

Interestingly, the Canadian Open coincided with the first event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series at Centurion Golf Club in London. McIlroy’s comments made headlines as Charl Schwartzel claimed AUD$6.7 million for winning both the individual and team events at the LIV Golf event, headed by Norman. McIlroy also ensured that he addressed the competition and lauded his competitors in front of the massive crowd.

He added:

“It’s incredible. Playing with Tony and JT today, two of the top players in the world… All of us playing the way we did, I think the worst score in the group was six-under par. This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time.”

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods announce TGL

Last week, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced a major overhaul to the existing Tour structure. Notably, the announcement came just days after Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods held an exclusive PGA Tour player-only meeting.

koni toni @konitoni2 Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Sports announce TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with PGA TOUR folobooks.com/tiger-woods-an… Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Sports announce TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with PGA TOUR folobooks.com/tiger-woods-an…

Along with the structural changes, Woods and McIlroy also announced the launch of a tech-infused Monday night golf league. According to the makers, the add-on competition coming to professional golf will have a special stadium-style team golf event. The short-format tournament will have 15 two-hour-long, 18-hole, regular-season matches, headed by teams of PGA Tour players.

While this was lauded by PGA Tour fans, many have come forward with criticism of the same, claiming that it drives away from conventional golf.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora