Rory McIlroy reveals he had concerns with TGL simulator accuracy

Rory McIlroy and his team, Boston Common Golf, made their TGL debut on January 27. Prior to the match, the Northern Irishman revealed that he had his reservations about the league's technology.

The McIlroy and Tiger Woods co-founded league has a whopping 18 Full Swing launch monitors and 8 Top Tracer cameras in action at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The PGA Tour sensation went into the stadium last week and brought two of his own launch monitors with him to see if TGL's equipment is accurate.

Following the first three TGL matches, fans and players had commented about the technology's accuracy with shots inside 150 yards. However, the Full Swing monitor was able to match McIlroy's GC Quad and TrackMan.

Trending

Here's what McIlroy had to say (via Golf Digest):

"Yeah. So tech wise and numbers wise, look, I've had the same concerns, I guess, just from I hadn't obviously played a match. I went in there on Wednesday, and I brought two other launch monitors with me. I brought my GC Quad, I brought my TrackMan. Obviously, hitting balls into the screen and every number was virtually identical. That put my concerns to bed, which was really good. I hit balls in there for 90 minutes.”

Despite proving that the technology is accurate, McIlroy and his team conceded to Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. The Ryder Cup star stated that playing with the simulator will take time to get used to. He stated that the humidity in the SoFi Center plays a role in their outcome.

McIlroy said (via Golf Digest):

“In the arena as the night goes on and, say, the humidity drops in there, they have to water the sand quite a lot to keep the moisture in it to keep it … they only get to water it before the game is played, but once we get in there, it starts to dry up. So the bunker shot I hit last night, yeah, it felt like my club was going through flour instead of going through sand.”

Boston Common Golf lost to Jupiter Links Golf Club in overtime. Both teams bore a score of three all following the 15-hole match. McIlroy's team comprising Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott, lost in a closet to the pin contest to concede 4 to 3.

Rory McIlroy's TGL Team Stats

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf team's stats for TGL's Match 4 (via TGL):

Hammers Won

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 1

Boston Common Golf: 1

Average Driving Distance

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 310 yards

Boston Common Golf: 322 yards

Longest Drive

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 327 yards

Boston Common Golf: 332 yards

Fairway Consistency

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 100 percent

Boston Common Golf: 70 percent

Scrambling

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 71 percent

Boston Common Golf: 40 percent

Green Consistency

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 53 percent

Boston Common Golf: 67 percent

Short Putts (0 to 10 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 83 percent

Boston Common Golf: 75 percent

Medium Putts (10 to 30 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 20 percent

Boston Common Golf: 22 percent

Long Putts (more than 30 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 0 percent

Boston Common Golf: 33 percent

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback