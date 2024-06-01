Rory McIlroy tee time today: Exploring the golfer’s schedule at the RBC Canada Open

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is currently underway at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario. The top 69 players out of a field of 156 have made it past the halfway cut and will compete in the final two days of the competition.

For the first two days, Rory McIlroy finished two under par, making the cut card with the cut line set at even par. The third round will see the world number two player tee off at 9:30 PM local time.

McIlroy will be teeing off with Tom Kim, who is tied for 36th place with a total score of two under par. With, Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox, the joint leaders of the event, sitting at ten under par, McIlroy and Kim will start the round eight strokes behind.

Rory McIlroy 2024 RBC Canadian Open Rounds 1 & 2

Mcllroy currently sits tied for 36th place at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He started off the tournament with an impressive opening round of four under par and followed it up with a two over par round the following day. So far, McIlroy has had five birdies, three bogeys, and 28 pars.

Rory McIlroy leads the RBC Canadian Open field in terms of average driving distance with 330.50 yards. With his longest drive being 355 yards long, he has hit 12 out of 28 fairways off the tee, giving him a driving accuracy of 42.86 percent and 0.803 strokes gained off the tee.

McIlroy achieved a 72.22 percent greens in regulation percentage with his approach, hitting 26 out of 36 greens with 0.341 strokes gained. In regulation hits, he averaged 1.85 putts per green.

Mcllroy missed the green ten times during the first and second rounds of the event. He was able to save par on seven of the ten successful up-and-downs. With a scrambling percentage of 70 percent, McIlroy has gone into the greenside bunker twice and saved for par on one occasion.

Rory McIlroy's current stats for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open are listed below:

SG: Off The Tee : 0.626

SG: Approach to Green : 0.353

SG: Around The Green : -0.678

SG: Putting : 2.910

SG: Total : 3.210

Driving Accuracy : 41.38% (12/29)

Driving Distance : 330.50 yds

Longest Drive : 355.00 yds

Greens in Regulation : 72.97% (27/37)

Sand Saves : 50.00% (1/2)

Scrambling : 70.00% (7/10)

Putts per GIR : 1.85

Feet of Putts Made : 73.00

Birdies : 5

Pars : 28

Bogeys: 3