Tiger Woods spotted walking the Seminole course as the Players Championship comeback rumors intensify

Tiger Woods played at the star-studded Pro-Member event on Monday at Seminole Golf Club, ramping up speculation that the 15-time major champion will tee it up at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass next week.

Tiger was photographed playing at Seminole on Monday, reported by TWLEGION on X.

The tournament at Seminole on Monday morning included stars from across a variety of domains, including NFL legend Tom Brady, and Fox News anchor Bret Baier, as well as other golf stars such as Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

Tiger is eligible to play in the 2025 Players Championship due to an unused exemption he has had for the event that he received in 2020, since the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, if he were to play, would be his first Tour event in 2025 after withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational in February before the event began, following his mother's death.

Tiger Woods last played at the event in 2019, which was less than a month before his history victory at the 2019 Masters, which was his first major title since 2008.

Tiger Woods' limited schedule since his near-fatal car accident

Tiger Woods at the 2019 PLAYERS Championship (via Getty)

Tiger has had success at TPC Sawgrass in his career, winning the tournament twice, once in 2001 and once in 2013.

In 2001, Tiger won the event in March of that year and then won The Masters in April, as a part of his "Tiger Slam", in which he held all four major titles at once, the only player to ever do so. Often forgotten is that he also was the reigning Players Champion in the midst of that historic run.

Tiger won the event in 2013, in a tournament that is best remembered not only for his remarkable play, but his fued with then-rival Serigio Garcia. The Spaniard believed Tiger tried to distract him during the third round of the tournament, something the latter dismissed entirely. On Sunday, Tiger finished strong while Sergio dunked two balls in the water on the iconic 17th hole en route to a final-round collapse.

Since his near-fatal car accident in February of 2021, Woods has not played more than five events in a season, with none of them being The Players. Tiger played in five events in 2024: The Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, and the four majors. He withdrew from The Genisis with an illness and then made the cut at the Masters before missing the cut at the remaining three majors.

Tiger Woods as host at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via Getty)

The year prior, Woods played in only three events and only one major, which was The Masters, where he withdrew midway through the third round. In 2023, Tiger had his best showing on the Tour since his 2021 car accident, finishing the Genesis Invitational in February of 2023 at 1-under par. He broke 70 twice during the tournament, shooting a two-under-par 69 in the opening round and a four-under-par 67 in the third round. Despite struggling in rounds two and four, he showed signs of improvement in his game.

The need for additional surgeries shortened Tiger Woods' 2023 season and he struggled in 2024. He's expected to play in the 2025 Masters.

