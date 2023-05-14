“Running out of gas”: ‘Tired’ Hideki Matsuyama struggled to get through his rounds yesterday

Hideki Matsuyama is struggling at the AT&T Byron Nelson and is running out of gas. The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is being held at the TPC Craig Ranch. As the tournament enters its final round, Dou Zecheng has claimed the lead after Scottie Scheffler slid off the top. The World No. 2 now sits at T4 and has a tough fight ahead of him.

Matsuyama was second in the power rankings ahead of the AT&T Bryon Nelson. However, he currently sits at T26. Hideki taped his feet for support and also skipped practice after his round. Hideki Matsuyama requires rest, especially as he seems to be tired. Speaking via Twitter, he said:

"I didn't grip the club for nearly a month. After hitting every day since Monday and playing rounds for the first time in a long time, I'm sure I'm already tired. Running out of gas."

Hideki Matsuyama is not the only one struggling at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship, the AT&T Byron Nelson has seen its fair share of competition. After shooting two rounds of 64, Scheffler went into the second to last round in the lead. However, he finished one stroke behind the leaders.

Austin Eckroat, Zechang Dou, and Ryan Palmer are in the lead going into the last round. Speaking about his chances of winning, Eckroat said via CBS:

"It would be awesome. I mean, a lot of job security. I'm outside the top 125 right now in the FedEx Cup. A lot of things come with winning a PGA Tour event, and just hoping to get that done."

Palmer, on the other hand, shot an eagle on the 18th hole, leaving him at a 68. Scheffler shot a 71 to end his round. Scheffler has six PGA Tour victories, including a win at the 2022 Masters. Going into the 2023 PGA Championship, the World No. 2 is a favorite, alongside World No. 1 Jon Rahm.

The field for the PGA Championship will host a strong field for 2023. Ninety-nine out of the top 100 ranked golfers in the world will be participating. Of these, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are some of the top favorites to win.

The 105th edition of the PGA Championship will be held between May 18 to 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

