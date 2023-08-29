Ryder Cup 2023 eligibility: Which golfers qualify to play the event?

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place between September 29 and October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome, Italy. The biennial tournament will feature two teams - Team USA and Team Europe fighting against each other to clinch the trophy. Both teams will have 12 members each.

The US team has American players, while the European team includes players from Great Britain, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Italy.

The US team has six qualified players on the point list, and the other six will be picked up by the captain based on the players' season-long performances.

The points list began at the beginning of the year and came to an end with the completion of the BMW Championship, the second FedEx Cup playoff. The top six American golfers in the standings automatically qualify for the US Ryder Cup team; the other six players will be picked by the captain.

The 2023 US Ryder Cup point format is listed below:

1 point per $1,000 earned at standard PGA TOUR events beginning Jan. 1, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and WGC events, through the BMW Championship

2 points per $1,000 earned for winner of the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open

1.5 points per $1,000 earned for all others that make the cut at the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open

No points available at PGA TOUR Additional events

The 2023 European Ryder Cup will be made up of the top three players in the European Points list and the top three in the World Points list and the remaining six will be picked up by the captain.

Their qualification point list started soon after the 2022 BMW Championship and will conclude on September 3, 2023, after which six auto-qualified players will be announced.

The 2023 European Ryder Cup point format is listed below:

Majors / DP World Tour Championship 6,000 points

Other Rolex Series events / World Golf Championships 5,000 points

Events of US$5 million or over 3,500 points

Events of US$2 million or over 2,500 points

Events under US$2 million 1,500 points

The World Point list is based on the official World Golf Rankings.

It is pertinent to note that US Ryder Cup team six-auto selections were confirmed after the 2023 BMW Championship and the remaining six will be announced by the captain Zach Johnson on August 29. However, the European team will be confirmed after September 3.

European Ryder Cup standings and qualification

Below is the European point list and World Point list for the Ryder Cup (already qualified in bold):

European Points List

1. Rory McIlroy (4033.5)

2. Jon Rahm (3417.23)

3. Robert MacIntyre (1743.57)

4. Yannik Paul (1652.9)

5. Adrian Meronk (1614.21)

6. Tommy Fleetwood (1534.37)

7. Victor Perez (1527.95)

8. Rasmus Hojgaard (1516.86)

9. Adrian Otaegui (1430.01)

10. Shane Lowry (1290.23)

World Points List

1. Rory McIlroy (399.29)

2. Jon Rahm (392.72)

3. Viktor Hovland (321.67)

4. Tyrrell Hatton (199.17)

5. Tommy Fleetwood (180.52)

6. Matt Fitzpatrick (178.62)

7. Sepp Straka (144.46)

8. Shane Lowry (105.21)

9. Justin Rose (100.32)

10. Robert MacIntyre (92.32)

2023 US Ryder Cup standings

Below is the US Ryder Cup point list (selected members in bold):

1. Scottie Scheffler (27,617.735)

2. Wyndham Clark (13,738.920)

3. Brian Harman (11,100.539)

4. Patrick Cantlay (10,946.750)

5. Max Homa (9,638.764)

6. Xander Schauffele (9,450.269)

7. Brooks Koepka (9,421.145)

8. Jordan Spieth (8,188.332)

9. Cameron Young (8,127.308)

10. Collin Morikawa (7,683.230)

11. Keegan Bradley (7,642.974)

12. Sam Burns (7,334.703)

13. Rickie Fowler (7,116.241)

14. Denny McCarthy (6,761.272)

15. Justin Thomas (6,539.195)

16. Lucas Glover (6,341.609)

17. Kurt Kitayama (5,918.269)

18. Russell Henley (5,551.880)

19. Will Zalatoris (5,529.134)

20. Harris English (5,456.686)