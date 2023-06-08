The PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, dropped a bomb on the golfing world after announcing a shocking merge with the LIV Golf. Keeping aside their two-year-long words of battle, Monahan finally agreed to be on the same page with the Saudi circuit to promote and develop golf.

However, things remained the same for a few LIV golfers who did not qualify for the Ryder Cup despite the merger. The biennial tournament between European and United States teams will take place in September. And according to ESPN LIV golfers, who resigned from the DP World Tour earlier this year, will be ineligible to compete at the Ryder Cup as they could not be reinstated to the team this season.

The DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelly confirmed the news on Wednesday, June 7, as reported by ESPN.

The NUCLR Golf also shared the news on its Twitter account.

"LIV golfers will NOT be re-instated to the DPWT this year and will be ineligible to compete at the Ryder Cup in Rome (via ESPN)," NUCLR Golf tweeted,

Fans jumped into the comments section to support the decision and claimed that it was too late for the LIV Golfers to join the team.

"Ryder cup is past it’s time," one fan wrote.

"I trust what Keith Pelley says less than what Jay Monahan says. Three months before the Ryder Cup begins, plenty of time for negotiations," another tweeted.

Some added that this year's Ryder Cup teams would be worse.

"Lol dang. Ryder Cup field just got worse," a fan tweeted.

Another mentioned that maybe there would be a lawsuit.

"I’m guessing a lawsuit or two," they wrote.

It is important to note that when LIV golfers were not allowed to play on the European and PGA Tour, they filed a lawsuit against the officials.

However, earlier this year, the court ruled in favor of the European Tour officials, allowing them to collect fines of up to €100,000 from golfers who defected to compete on the LIV Golf.

This caused Ryder Cup veterans such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, and Henrik Stenson to resign from the tour, rendering them ineligible for the Ryder Cup.

"It would be difficult and highly unlike"- Keith Pelley on the reinstatement of LIV golfers

DP World Tour merged with LIV Golf on Tuesday, June 6, and revealed the process for the golfers to be reinstated.

The Tour CEO Keith Pelly stated that there would be a 'fair and objective' process for the golfers seeking to get back on the DP World Tour. However, he also confessed that it won't begin this season.

Pelly released a memo to the players on Wednesday that read:

"There have been several suggestions that with the joint commitment to end further litigation between the parties, this also means our sanctions against players who broke our Regulations will be waived. That is not the case. The suspensions and fines previously imposed remain effective."

"They would have to ask for reinstatement, and there would have to be proof of an exceptional circumstance to allow it. It would be difficult and highly unlike that that would happen."

The Ryder Cup is slated to take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome Italy.

