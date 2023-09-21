"Ryder Cup snub got him fired up!" - Fans react as Michael Block wins Southern California PGA Player of the Year honors

Michael Block made a name for himself at the 2023 PGA Championship after he clinched the low club professional title for the T15 finish on the leaderboard. Since then, he has not been seen performing quite well until this week.

Block won the Southern California PGA Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday. The news was shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans jumped into the comment section with epic comments and some of them showered appreciation to the golfer. One of them wrote:

"ryder cup snub got him fired up!"

Expand Tweet

Soon after the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block was invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge as a sponsor exemption. However, his last finish on the leaderboard garnered enough trolls and later on the RBC Canadian Open, the fate was the same.

However, his most recent win at the Sherwood Country Club saw plenty of fans appreciating his efforts. Here are some top comments on X that were in appreciation of the Club Pro:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Michael Block could be called a bit unlucky that his overnight fame was shadowed by his follow-up performances in the next few events he played. Although the golfer has secured another start on the PGA Tour in January at The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open, fans trolling him harder than ever can not be ignored.

Here are some other top comments that kind of trolled the Club Pro:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite starting a one-shot deficit in both the third and final round, Block shot a blistering 6 under 66 on the final day to win the Southern California PGA Championship.

Interestingly, this was his second consecutive title in the same section. While he won the fourth title in seven years.

"How much confidence is that" - When Rory McIlroy praised Michael Block at the 2023 PGA Championship

In the final round at the Oak Hill Country Club, Block was paired with McIlroy and they shared a very wholesome moment that was truly praised by the fans.

Rory McIlroy is often seen praising Michael Block and his confidence. He shared an incident that happened between his caddie and the Club Pro after which the Northern Irishman was stunned. He said via Golf Digest:

"His caddie is still trying to get through the crowd or whatever, so Michael comes up on the green, marks his ball and gives it to Harry, my caddie, to clean for him. And Harry asks Blockie, 'Is your short game usually this good?' And he goes, 'No, it's usually better.' I was like, Oh, my god. But it's great. How much confidence is that."

At the 2023 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy too had an excellent outing, finishing T7 on the leaderboard.