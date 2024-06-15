Scottie Scheffler has made the halfway cut at the 2024 U.S. Open after carding the first birdie-free scorecard of his career in the second round. Through eleven holes of the penultimate round, the world number one player sits tied for 54th place.

With six wins on the PGA Tour this season, Scheffler was set to win his maiden US Open trophy this week. However, the new father has carded in scores of one over par 71 and four over par 74 to play chicken with the cut line. Fresh off a win at the 2024 Memorial Tournament last week, Scheffler stepped up the game to stay even par for today's round.

The third hole of the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Number 2 course saw Scottie Scheffler bring out his signature unorthodox swing. The American player attempted to drive the green of the par four 316 yard long hole. He placed the drive well but unfortunately found the left greenside bunker with a bad bounce off the fairway.

Scheffler loaded up his drive, and his powerful downswing led him to lose his balance. By using his trail foot to take ground force to his advantage, his foot followed the ball post impact. His leading foot also rolled onto its side, causing him to lose balance and plant the foot back on the ground as the ball reached its apex at 100 feet.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament saw a similar shot from Scheffler. With 175 yards to the pin at Muirfield Village Golf Club's 17th hole, he was left with a downhill lie in thick grass. He went on to display similar swing characteristics, with his trail foot completely coming off the ground. Scheffler's amazing ball speed of 101 miles per hour produced an incredible fade that led to a par. Here is the video of his swing from last week.

Scheffler's U.S. Open 2024 run so far

As of the 16th hole of the 2024 US Open, Scottie Scheffler is tied for 54th place. His round today seemed to be more in control, as he sits at even par for the day.

After making one birdie and two bogeys on the front nine, he appears to be on pace to finish the day under par on the back nine. Having recorded four pars and one birdie, he needs to maintain the streak to move up the leaderboard.

Despite missing out on his chances of earning the sixth PGA Tour title of the season, he ranks third in greens in regulations. With the 156 player field averaging 49 percent, Scheffler has hit ten out of 15 greens, giving him a percentage of 67 percent.

He is tied for 26th place, though, with a driving accuracy of 67 percent, hitting eight of the twelve fairways off the tee. Scheffler, whose driving average is 312.9 yards, is ranked 12th in the field, which averages 289.6 yards off the tee.

