Scottie Scheffler makes his feelings clear on trade of $75M net worth NBA star

Scottie Scheffler recently expressed his views over a trade involving Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. As a Dallas, Texas resident, the World No. 1 golfer stated that he is confused by the NBA legend's move.

The PGA Tour sensation admitted that the trade is one of the first times he's been "genuinely sad" over a decision made by the basketball team. Luka Doncic, who is worth a whopping $75 million, will be moving to the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA's 2025 season.

NUCLR Golf took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to share Scottie Scheffler's comments. Here's what the 13-time PGA Tour winner had to say regarding the trade (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Yeah, I mean, it's a bit challenging. Losing Luka, I think this is one of the first times I've ever been genuinely sad with a move that has been made in Dallas. We were spoiled with Dirk for so long, and Dirk in my opinion is like the greatest sportsman ever. He's a great guy and great for the city of Dallas."

Scottie Scheffler referenced Dirk Nowitzki, who he considers to be one of the "greatest sportsman ever." The American golfer praised the impact that Nowitzki had on the Dallas Mavericks and had hoped that Luka Doncic would follow in his footsteps.

Hoping that Doncic would be the next iconic figure for the NBA team, Scheffler said (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"I think most people in Dallas imagined Luka was going to be that for us. It's very sad to see him leave. I think as fans we're all a bit confused at the moment. But hopefully, they've got some sort of plan we don't know about because I think a lot of the fan base is just a bit confused right now and a bit sad.”

Here's a look at NUCLR Golf's X post:

As an avid basketball fan and Dallas native, Scottie Scheffler's views on the matter highlight the emotional connection fans share with their favorite teams and their star players.

How did Scottie Scheffler do at his last tournament?

Scottie Scheffler marked his return to competitive golf at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am following a hand surgery due to a puncture wound sustained during Christmas Day. The 28-year-old tied for 9th place.

The 2024 FedEx Cup champion shared the position with Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith. Scheffler posted rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67 to total 15 under par over four days across the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Here's a look into his stats for the tournament (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 0.852

Ranking: 30

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 6.794

Ranking: 1

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: - 1.648

Ranking: 63

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 1.987

Ranking: 22

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 7.985

Ranking: T9

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 60.71 percent (34/56)

Ranking: T42

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 304.60 yards

Ranking: T26

Longest Drive

Stat: 335 yards

Ranking: T55

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 75 percent (54/72)

Ranking: T6

Sand Saves

Stat: 33.33 percent (3/9)

Ranking: T63

Scrambling

Stat: 72.22 percent (13/18)

Ranking: 14

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.65 putts

Ranking: 19

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 68 feet

Ranking: 39

Birdies

Stat: 20

Ranking: T18

Pars

Stat: 47

Ranking: T12

Bogeys

Stat: 5

Ranking: T6

