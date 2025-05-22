Scottie Scheffler reveals the 'coolest' winning memorabilia he had to return: 'Sadly it’s not in my possession'

Scottie Scheffler's trophy case seems to be filling up rather quickly with his incredible performances, including two Masters Tournament titles and his most recent PGA Championship win last week. When asked to pick the coolest piece of memorabilia he's ever gotten from his victories, he had a bittersweet answer.

During a pre-tournament conference of this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler revealed that the prestigious Green Jackets he earned from his Masters Tournament victories are the ones he holds closest to his heart. As the winners of the Major championship are required to surrender the garment if they don't win the next edition.

Since this year Rory McIlroy won the Masters, Scheffler had to return his green jacket. The PGA Tour pro spoke about the same and stated that giving it back this year was "tough". (via YouTube 6:32 - 7:20):

"I guess the coolest piece of memorabilia I got to give back when you don’t win the tournament is probably the green jacket. I mean, that’s always tough — having to give that one back...I think it’s hard to find a cooler piece of golf memorabilia than the green jacket, but sadly it’s not in my possession currently."

Scottie Scheffler also revealed that winners of the Masters Tournament are only allowed to wear the Green Jacket while on premisis at Augusta National in Georgia. He looks forward to wearing the garment every year at the traditional Champions Dinner, where all past winners gather to honor the game of golf.

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's interview from the iconic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas (via YouTube):

Scottie Scheffler is a part of the star-studded field at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge. He seeks to win his 16th title on the PGA Tour and earn a big slice of the $9.5 million purse that is up for grabs.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds of winning the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Fresh off a Major championship victory last week, Scottie Scheffler is the most favored to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. According to CBS Sports, he bears odds of +250 to win outright.

During last year's edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler finished tied for second place with Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Both of them posted 72-hole scores of 9 under par to sit five strokes behind the winner, Davis Riley.

Glad to be back playing in his home state of Texas, Scheffler is excited to take on the Colonial Country Club. In a pre-tournament press conference, he said (via PGA Tour):

"I love the golf course here. I think it's a great test. That's also one of the big reasons I try to come to this event each year, is just for the golf course.”

If Scottie Scheffler wins this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, he will have won his third consecutive event on the PGA Tour.

