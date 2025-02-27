Scottie Scheffler reveals one of his putting secrets to a young fan

Scottie Scheffler has become one of the most dominating figures in men's professional golf. A few weeks ago, during the 2025 Genesis Invitational, the two-time Masters Champion had a wholesome interaction with a young fan which included his golden key to becoming a putting master.

The 28-year-old revealed that his key to holing more putts lies in practicing lag putts. Scheffler stated that he prefers to practice getting putts closer to the hole rather than trying to hole them. This skill comes in handy with long putts over 30 feet.

Scottie Scheffler also shared that he never performs a stagnant putting drill. The 2024 Player of the Year advised the young aspiring golfer to move around the putting green and play shots from different angles of the hole to improve performance while also aiding in mental conditioning.

Here's what Scottie Scheffler had to say to his fan (via Instagram @PGATour):

"I like to do a lot of lag putting. I like to hit them all different directions. So if I'm practicing my putting, I'm always hitting different types of putts. I would never do a drill where you're staying in one place. Does that make sense? So I don't ever do a putting drill where I'm in the same place."

Here's a look at Scheffler's wholesome yet knowledgeable interaction with a fan at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via Instagram @PGATour):

Scottie Scheffler tied for third place at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with scores of 70, 67, 76, and 66 to total 9-under par for the week in Southern California. Having saved 1.787 strokes, the world-class golfer ranked 21st in the field in strokes gained in putting.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Genesis Invitational Stats

The 2025 Genesis Invitational was Scottie Scheffler's last start on the PGA Tour. The American golfer came very close to winning his 16th professional title. However, he fell short by three strokes to the winner Ludvig Aberg.

Here's a look at Scheffler's stats for the tournament at the Torrey Pines South Course in California (via PGA Tour);

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 0.424

Ranking: 24

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 2.344

Ranking: 18

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 4.755

Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 1.787

Ranking: 21

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 9.311

Ranking: T3

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 53.57 percent (30/56)

Ranking: T28

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 297.90 yards

Ranking: 24

Longest Drive

Stat: 328 yards

Ranking: T28

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 66.67 percent (48/72)

Ranking: T22

Sand Saves

Stat: 50 percent (3/6)

Ranking: T28

Scrambling

Stat: 75 percent (18/24)

Ranking: 2

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.77 putts

Ranking: 18

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 61 feet

Ranking: 36

Eagles

Stat: 1

Ranking: T5

Birdies

Stat: 16

Ranking: T9

Pars

Stat: 47

Ranking: T18

Bogeys

Stat: 7

Ranking: T2

Double Bogeys

Stat: 1

Ranking: T19

