Scottie Scheffler reveals his training routine to prepare for The Masters at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler spoke with the media at Augusta National on Tuesday (April 8) ahead of The Masters, which begins on Thursday. Scheffler discussed his workout regimen as he prepares to defend his title.

Scheffler won The Masters for the second time last year after winning his first green jacket in 2022. The top-ranked golfer in the world is in search of his first PGA Tour win since last September at the Tour Championship.

Scottie Scheffler was asked to discuss his preparation leading into The Masters in the media room on Tuesday. He said:

"I came out on Sunday, played 18 holes so I got a good practice round in on Sunday. And then yesterday we obviously had a bit of a washout so it was a decent rest day for me, did some stuff at the gym and got some rest for the rest of the week," Scheffler said. "And then today went out and played the front nine, I'll play the back nine tomorrow."

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 10:15 am ET on Thursday in a group with Justin Thomas and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester, who is a senior at Arizona State. The group will tee off at 1:23 pm ET on Friday.

Scheffler aims to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Scottie Scheffler's game is heating up as he's set to defend his title at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Since cutting his hand making Christmas dinner, Scheffler is yet to capture a win on the PGA Tour. His injury forced him to delay the start of his season by about a month, with his first event being the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the end of January. He finished tied for ninth.

Scottie Scheffler's best finish this year came at the Texas Children's Houston Open a little more than a week ago. The 13-time PGA Tour winner shot a seven-under-par 63 in the final round, ultimately losing by a single shot to Min Woo Lee.

Scheffler shot a five-under-par 30 on the back nine, which included four straight birdies on holes 13 through 16. Min Woo Lee saved par on 18 to narrowly stave off Scheffler.

Scheffler comes into this week's tournament as the betting favorite to take home another green jacket. On both DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, Scheffler is +400 to win The Masters.

