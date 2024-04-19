Scottie Scheffler's residence: All about the 2x Major winner's Dallas home that he bought in 2020

It's been less than a week since Scottie Scheffler won the Masters tournament for the second time and he's already playing in another tournament, the RBC Heritage. Scheffler stated that he would honor his commitment to the Hilton Head classic even though his wife may give birth at any time now.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith reside in a home located in the Bluffview neighborhood of Dallas. It is one of the most exclusive residential neighborhoods in the city, with properties estimated to have a median price of over $800,000 (according to Treasure Coast MLS Search).

Scottie and Meredith Scheffler (Image via Getty).

The home was purchased by Scottie Scheffler in 2020 but was built in 1946 and renovated in 1985. The building currently has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, plus family spaces and living rooms.

The property covers 20,038 square feet and has outdoor facilities that include a swimming pool and a covered patio. Among its attractions is also a garage designed for four cars.

Here's a look at the property:

Scottie Scheffler's house from outside (Image via Google Maps)

Scottie Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and the 2024 season is his sixth season in professional golf. He has won nine PGA Tour titles, including two Masters wins. His sporting results have earned him more than $57.5 million in official prize money.

Has Scottie Scheffler always lived in Dallas, Texas?

Scottie Scheffler is known worldwide as a "Texan" but the reality is that he was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey. His family moved to Dallas when Scottie was only six years old. It was a difficult time for the golfer as Scheffler described it to Golf Digest in 2022:

"When we moved to Dallas, it was pretty uncomfortable for my parents. Basically uprooted their whole lives, everything they knew to come here where they didn’t really know anybody besides my mom’s boss."

Nevertheless, a sense of belonging to the "Lone Star State" grew quickly in Scheffler and it became stronger when he began a relationship with his now-wife Meredith, who is a Dallas native.

Given the background of the two, Dallas seemed like the right place to make their home after they married. So Scheffler recounted:

"Dallas became home pretty quickly for us as kids, and I couldn’t really imagine living anywhere else. All her family pretty much lives here. All my family pretty much lives here. So, Dallas is home for us."

Scheffler and Meredith met as middle school students and began dating in high school. They carried their relationship through their college years, even though they attended different universities. They even went through a period of long-distance dating when Meredith did an internship in Africa.

The couple married in 2020 and are currently expecting their first child. The timing is so close that Scheffler announced the possibility of withdrawing from the Masters if Meredith went into labor. This did not happen and Scheffler went all the way to winning the first Major of the season.

