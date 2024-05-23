Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and several other high-profile stars commit to 2024 Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour's 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The PGA Tour Signature event will see Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark among the several players who will compete from June 6 to 9 for a piece of the $20 million purse prize and 700 FedEx Cup Points.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has committed to playing the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The 2024 Masters and RBC Heritage winner will make his fourth start at the PGA Tour event.

Scheffler finished third at the Memorial Tournament in 2022 and 2023 and finished inside the top 25 in his first appearance in 2020. He has made $2,099,820 in earnings in the Signature event with a scoring average of 70.83.

U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark has committed to the 2024 Memorial Tournament and will be making his fifth appearance in the event. Clark has had an incredible PGA Tour season so far with four finishes in the top 10. He has made $461,000 over his four appearances with his best finish of T12 coming in the 2023 edition. He has a scoring average of 73.33.

With 14 Memorial Tournament appearances under his belt, Rickie Fowler will make his 15th this year in June. At the 2023 edition of the event, Fowler finished tied for ninth place. His best ever finish at the Memorial Tournament has been second place which he accomplished in 2017 and in his debut year of 2010. Fowler has made $2,711,489 with a scoring average of 71.38.

Will Zalatoris will also be joining his fellow PGA Tour players at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. He has played the event thrice. His best finish came at the 2022 edition of the event where he finished tied for fifth. He seeks to win this year after a tied second place finish at the 2024 Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods.

Full List of 2024 Memorial Tournament commited players

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to be played next month from June 6 to 9 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Here is the full list of committed players as of May 23 who will compete for the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points, from most recently committed to early commits:

Wyndham Clark

Will Zalatoris

Scottie Scheffler

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Jason Day

Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Jake Knapp

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama

Patrick Cantlay