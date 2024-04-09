Shane Lowry Masters finishes: How has the golfer performed so far?

Shane Lowry is all set to tee off at the Masters this week, marking his ninth appearance at the prestigious tournament.

Lowry made his debut at the Augusta event in 2015 and failed to make the cut. However, he quickly bounced back and finished in a tie for 39th place in 2016.

Lowry missed the cut again in 2017 and then in 2019. He did not participate in the Major in 2018, the year Patrick Reed clinched the green jacket.

The Irishman returned with more power in 2020, making it into the top 25, and his performance improved over the next two years. He was tied for 21st position in 2021. Shane Lowry's best finish at the Masters then came in 2022 when he finished T3.

Last year, he settled in a tie for 16th position.

Here are the results of all of Shane Lowry's previous outings at the Masters:

2015: Missed the cut

2016: T39

2017: Missed the cut

2019: Missed the cut

2020: T25

2021: T21

2022: T3

2023: T16

Shane Lowry's odds for the Masters 2024

The Masters is undeniably one of the toughest golf tournaments. Boasting a stellar field of the world's best players, the competition is fierce and winning the event could potentially require near perfection.

This year's Masters field will also be graced by some top golfers, including current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the experts' favorite bet for the week along with Rory McIlroy, defending champion Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods.

Shane Lowry has odds of winning the 2024 Masters at +4000, as per CBS Sports. He has been in decent form, having played in six tournaments this season so far and making the cut in five of them.

Lowry started the PGA Tour season in 2024 at The American Express. Unfortunately, the golfer missed the cut at the event. He then played at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for 25th place, followed by a T60 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

Lowry settled in a tie for fourth place at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches and then had a solo third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his best finish of the season. He finished in a tie for T19 at The Players Championship, the last tournament he played this season.

Moving ahead to the Masters this week, Lowry has his eyes set on winning his second Major of his career, having won The Open Championship in 2019. Since turning pro in 2009, Lowry has won six professional events, including two on the PGA Tour and four on the European Tour.

The Masters will take place from April 11 to 14.