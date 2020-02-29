Sharmila Nicollet finishes tied 7th at the Joburg Ladies Open Golf Tournament

Sharmila Nicollet

What's the story?

Indian golfer Sharmila Nicollet finished tied 7th at the Joburg Ladies Open Golf Tournament. She carded a 7-over par on the final day to finish with a tournament aggregate of 12-over par 288.

In case you didn't know

The Joburg Ladies Open Golf Tournament was held at the Soweto Country Club in Johannesburg from 26th to 28th February. It is part of the Women's Professional Golf Association (WPGA) tour in South Africa.

India's Sharmila has been plying her trade on the WPGA tour in South Africa and has come up with some decent performances. She had finished tied 20th at the Dimension Data Ladies tournament, where she had won the Pro-Am tournament as well, and tied 13th at the South African Women's Masters.

The heart of the matter

Sharmila Nicollet was in the tied 6th position while going into the final round of the Joburg Ladies Open Golf Tournament. In the final round, she could only manage a 7-over par 79 score to finish with 12-over par 288 for the tournament and at the tied 7th position.

On a weather-hit final day, Sharmila managed only one birdie on the 6th hole and was set back by 4 bogeys and 2 double bogeys. She had an even par front nine which helped her reach the tied 3rd position at one stage but a 7-over par card on the back nine pulled her back. She took home 13,840 South African Rands for her efforts.

The tournament was won by Monique Smit of South Africa with a tournament aggregate of 1-over par 217. Sideri Vanova of Czech Republic, who had a 6 shot lead going into the final round, frittered away the advantage by carding a poor 6-over par 78 in the final round. This enabled Monique to stage a dramatic comeback and she won the tournament by one stroke with a card of 2-under par 70 in the final round.

What's next?

Sharmila Nicollet is likely to participate in the upcoming tournaments on the WPGA tour. A good finish in these tournaments, would give her the necessary confidence as she is on a comeback trail post her injury.

