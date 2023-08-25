“She’s up against Goliath” – When Tiger Woods’ Ex Rachel Uchitel warned Erica Herman ahead of her $30,000,000 lawsuit fight against the golfer

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Rachel Uchitel had a warning for Erica Herman earlier this year with regards to the lawsuit she filed against the star golfer.

Uchitel signed a non-disclosure agreement with Tiger soon after her relationship with him became public in 2009. Herman also signed an NDA with the golfer at the start of her relationship with him in 201, but asked the court to nullify it in her $30 million lawsuit against the golfer in March 2023.

Uchitel forewarned Herman that she was provoking a "machine", with her lawsuit. In an interview with The Post in March 2023, she said:

"A tiger does not change its stripes. She’s (Erica Herman) up against a machine, she’s up against Goliath"

She added:

“I’ve been through this. I spent many years fighting this, but who knows if she’s in the right or the wrong. But it doesn’t matter – I’m not here to judge her or the circumstances. If she wants to talk privately about this scenario, my door is always open … because I know that publicly, it’s really, really hard to deal with this," she added.

Rachel Uchitel alleged that she went bankrupt because Tiger Woods' lawyers constantly went after her after she breached the conditions of the NDA she signed.

Erica Herman filed a case against Tiger Woods in court in October of last year. She was allegedly thrown out from the golfer's Jupiter property. She alleged that Tiger had verbally agreed to let her live in his house for the next 11 years. However, they only dated for five years, indicating that she still had six years to stay in the mansion.

Erica Herman dropped the lawsuit against Tiger Woods

Erica Herman abandoned her $30 million lawsuit against Tiger Woods in July 2023, after a brief legal struggle with the golfer. Herman dismissed the lawsuit pending an appeal of the Judge's decision, according to a court record.

She sued the golfer and a trust held by the golfer, demanding $30 million in damages for alleged sexual abuse charges.

Herman also requested the court in March 2023 to void an NDA she signed in 2017, saying that she was forced to sign it.

Florida judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected Herman's request in May 2023 as she failed to provide evidence for sexual abuse. Metzger released a statement that said that Erica did not provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment.

A few months later after her plea was rejected, Herman dropped the case. According to the New York Post, the filing read:

"The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods has been struggling with injury and has not competed in any golf tournaments since April. The 47-year-old has not made any comments on the Erica Herman case so far.