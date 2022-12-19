“She swings it so sweet” - Jordan Spieth wants his dad to copy Nelly Korda at the PNC Championship

Nelly Korda, who is taking part in the PNC Championship, keeps on adding admirers to her game. A recent addition was Jordan Spieth, who wanted his dad to follow the LPGA star's swing.

“It’s like playing with Adam Scott. She swings it so sweet. It will be nice to watch that tempo, and hopefully dad will watch that tempo and take that tempo.”

Jordan Spieth is competing at the PNC Championship alongside his dad Shawn Spieth, while Nelly is with her father Petr Korda.

Spieth Senior said before the tournament that he was not a great golfer and though he has practised for six weeks, still has a long way to go.

"I'm maybe twice as good as I was six weeks ago. I've still got a long way to go."

Korda said her big takeaway at the QBE Shootout was the friendly atmosphere on the men’s tour.

“Every year I get a nice, sweet treat from this event.”

The entire Korda family will be at the PNC Championship on Sunday. Her mother, brother Sebastian, and sister Jessica will be at the event to support the father-daughter duo.

The last time the whole family was together was at the US Open, where Sebastian Korda was competing.

Team Thomas leading the table after first round in PNC Championship

Team Thomas (Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas) are currently leading the table after the first round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. They scored a total of 15 under in the first round, leading by a margin of two strokes.

Team Thomas had an impressive start as they shot 11 birdies and 2 eagles in their first round.

They were followed by Team Singh and Team Woods, who sat second with a score of 13 under.

Woods-Charlie are continuing their 2021 form as the duo was runners-up in the 2021 Championship, bested by John Daly and John Daly II by a margin of two strokes.

Team Langer is currently in the fourth position with a score of 12 under. Team Spieth is tied fifth along with Team Cink, Team Leonard, Team O'Meara, Team Lehman, Team Daly, and Team Kuchar after the first round so far.

The final round will conclude on December 18.

The 20 teams appearing in the event include some of the biggest names on the tour like Nelly Korda, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, John Daly, Vijay Singh, and Annika Sorenstam.

The purse of the ongoing event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is $1.085 million and the winning team will receive $200,000.

The 2022 PNC Championship field

The teams are as follows:

Annika Sorenstam-Will McGee Padraig Harrington-Patrick Harrington Nelly Korda-Petr Korda Matt Kuchar-Carson Kuchar Benhard Langer-Jason Langer Tom Lehman-Sean Lehman Jordan Spieth-Shawn Spieth Justin Leonard-Luke Leonard Mark O’Meara-Shaun O’Meara Stewart Cink-Connor Cink John Daly-Little John Daly Jr. David Duval-Brady Duval Nick Faldo-Matthew Faldo Jim Furyk-Tanner Furyk Gary Player-Jordan Player Nick Price-Greg Price Vijay Singh-Qass Singh Justin Thomas-Mike Thomas Lee Trevino-Danniel Trevino Tiger Woods-Charlie Woods

The broadcast is on the Golf Channel and NBC.

