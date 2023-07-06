Sir Nick Faldo reflects on memorable Ryder Cup moments from his golfing career

The captain of the 2008 European Ryder Cup team Sir Nick Faldo is considered one of the top golfers of his time. He has been part of 11 Ryder Cup teams and has the record for the most number of matches in the event.

Recently, the Ryder Cup's official website uploaded a reaction video of Faldo. He was seen reacting to moments he had throughout his career.

Nick Faldo reacting to old Ryder Cup moments (screengrab via Ryder Cup's official website)

Here is the timeline of Flado's reaction video:

1977: Faldo's Ryder Cup debut match

1991: The 'War on the Shore' at Kiawah

1993: Hole-in-on at The Belfry

1993: Approach in the Dark on 17

1993: Chip in with Monty

1995: Approach to the 18th at Oak Hil

1997: Three-wood into the 17th

1997: Near miss at Valderrama

Nick Faldo's performance at Ryder Cups and other majors

Sir Nick Faldo has been part of 11 Ryder Cup teams throughout his career. He is considered the most successful player in the tournament's history. He has won 23 matches and lost 19. In fact, he has also halved four of his matches.

He also captained the European Ryder Cup team in 2008. However, he did not win the cup that year.

Nick Faldo has won six majors in his illustrious career. He has won The Open Championship (1987, 1990, and 1992) and the Masters Tournament (1989, 1990, and 1996) thrice each.

"You have the ultimate team event" - Nick Faldo backs Ryder Cup as the best team event when asked about LIV Golf's future

Just recently, Sir Nick Flado was announced as the new host of the DP World Tour's British Masters. In a press conference, he was asked about the future of the LIV Golf League.

Faldo feels despite the PGA x PIF merger, the rival league will not have a future. He emphasized that the league does not actually have a team event but it is a stroke play event. He said:

"I don't think so, because nobody's really interested. They're not going to get the sponsorship they want. They call it a team [event] and it's not because it's stroke play."

"You see your mates on the putting green and say, 'Play well.' Then you see them in the scorers' tent and say, 'What did you shoot?' That's it. A team is out there helping, shoulder to shoulder. That's a true team," Faldo added.

Nick Faldo gave the example of the Ryder Cup, calling it the 'ultimate team event'. He said that the LIV golfers do not play with passion and commitment which has to be seen in a Team event.

"You have the ultimate team event, the Ryder Cup, you know the passion and the atmosphere of that. They're not playing with the same passion and atmosphere as the Ryder Cup."

Flado also added that he does not really know half of LIV golf's field and feels that half of the field is there for nice last-placed money.

"It's only half a dozen [players] that are really current, half of the field I don't really know, and half the field are there for the very nice last-placed money that you still get if you shoot 20-over," Faldo concluded.

The Ryder Cup 2023 will be played from September 29 and will conclude on October 1. The 44th edition of the team event will be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio.

