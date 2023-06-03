"So 48 players get paid" - Fans react as report suggests PGA Tour considering the possibility of a new cut rule for designated events next season

The PGA Tour has been going through constant changes for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the proposed new golf ball rule divided the golf fraternity. Now, reports are coming that the Tour is considering a new cut rule for some designated events next season.

Golf reporter Todd Lewis recently posted a tweet delineating the Tour's new cut rules at events. He claimed that designated tournaments with 70-80 players will have a cut, without increasing the field size.

"The @PGATOUR is considering the possibility of a cut for some designated events next season. If that happens it’s unlikely The Tour will increase field size. So that could mean designated tournaments with 70-80 players will have a cut," Lewis's tweet read.

Fans react to the PGA Tour's possible new cut rules, as reports suggest

Since the inception of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, the PGA Tour has been making constant changes to its structure. From increasing the prize pool to bringing in new rules, the tour has been finding ways to compete with the new league. This includes the newly proposed cut rule that is allegedly coming into effect at certain designated tournaments.

Here are some of the top comments on Todd Lewis' tweet explaining the new cut rule:

"Interesting… Why cut 10-15 players?"

"Cut to 47 players. Monahan: “Guys this is nothing like LIV!”"

"That would be fine. That’s basically what the Masters does. No cut fields are lame and a copy of what LIV is doing. Nobody wants that."

"They could cut to 60 guys and give the 15-20 guys who miss the cut $50k and still have $19 mil+ for the 60 guys who make the cut.

"The PGA Tour doesn't actually know what it's doing. No strategy and all reaction. Shocking for fans."

"The elevated events have been an unmitigated success. It's simple: 120-150 players with a cut. That's what fans want."

"I like a cut….how would a no cut roster with 250 players go over in the NFL? Pay everyone….even the dead weight like LIV does."

"LIV has got into this man’s head and that has him firing in all directions. Funny to watch."

What are the designated events on PGA Tour?

There are 17 designated or elevated events on the PGA Tour. In these tournaments, almost all top golfer's field together to compete for prestigious trophies and an increased prize pool.

Here is the list of the PGA Tour's designated events:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

WM Phoenix Open

Genesis Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Players Championship

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

Masters Tournament

RBC Heritage

Wells Fargo Championship

PGA Championship

the Memorial Tournament

U.S. Open

Travelers Championship

Open Championship

Fed Ex St. Jude Championship

BMW Championship

Tour Championship

Four out of the 17 designated events are major golf tournaments that have a different set of rules and their own administration. These major tournaments are are the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and The Open Championship.

