“So don’t spend that $2k on clubs” – Fans react as Twitter user makes big claims regarding the age of Michael Block's Tour Preferred irons

Michael Block grabbed headlines last week with his stellar performance at the 2023 PGA Championship. Apart from taking home the biggest paycheck of his life, he also secured a spot at next year's Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Block's name made the rounds on social media once again this week thanks to a post shared by Twitter user Monday Q Info. In the tweet, the account bearer claimed that Block's former caddie (who caddied at the PGA Professional Championship) sent him some pics of the irons that the golfer prefers.

It read:

"Michael Blocks caddie from the PGA Pro Championship (not this weeks caddie) sent me some pics of his irons. 13-year old Tour Preferred. Love this."

Michael Blocks caddie from the PGA Pro Championship (not this weeks caddie) sent me some pics of his irons. 13-year old Tour Preferred. Love this.

A fan reacted to this tweet, opining that Michael Block must have used the money saved up from not buying expensive irons on lessons and training. They wrote:

"Huh, so don’t spend that $2k on clubs… Maybe spend it on some lessons/practice. Who knew."

"Huh, so don't spend that $2k on clubs… Maybe spend it on some lessons/practice. Who knew."

Please Note: The claims are made by a Twitter User, We do not assure the authenticity of the claim.

Fans react to claim about Michael Block's preferred golf irons

It was a fairytale story for 46-year-old Michael Block at the 2023 PGA Championship. The Club professional in Southern California received critical acclaim for his inspirational performance at the tournament.

When the aforementioned tweet claiming that the Club pro's former caddie sent him images of his preferred irons dropped, the comments section of the tweet erupted. Golf fans had a wide range of reactions to the claim.

Some fans guessed the claimed irons to be of the 2014 model, whereas others said that talent matters rather than what club a golfer uses. Here are some of the top comments:

"These look like the 2014 model. One of my all time favorite sets of irons. I still have a set in my garage."

"These look like the 2014 model. One of my all time favorite sets of irons. I still have a set in my garage."

"Demystify the myth. No need new clubs every season. Manufactures not liking this."

"Demystify the myth. No need new clubs every season. Manufactures not liking this."

"I really wish the sweet spot on my irons were that worn out. Cleanest part of my club!"

"I really wish the sweet spot on my irons were that worn out. Cleanest part of my club!"

"@HurstyGolfdude he was gaming these when we were both working there lol...are these what he played in 2014 PGA?"

"@HurstyGolfdude he was gaming these when we were both working there lol...are these what he played in 2014 PGA?"

"Proof in the pudding that buying the newest model every year won’t help that slice"

"Proof in the pudding that buying the newest model every year won't help that slice"

"Those are from 2014, but still legit irons. DJ used the MB's for years"

"Those are from 2014, but still legit irons. DJ used the MB's for years"

"Daniel Berger uses some old TP irons too not the same ones though but also 10+ years old"

"If you were a touring pro, would you play with clubs with MC stamped on them? Seems a little voodoo☠️"

"Those are not the 2012 TM tour preferred, those are the 2014. Still old. But the 2012 had the black weight in the middle of the cavity."

"The lead tape and grind! Looks like the bag of someone who would stomp you at the local muni. Love it."

Block initially made a name for himself after finally making the cut at his fifth appearance in the PGA Championship. His unbelievable Ace on the 15th hole in Round 4 was the cherry on top of the golfer's incredible campaign.

The Club Pro of the PGA of America did not stop until finally finishing at the T15 rank on the leaderboard.

Block has notably received a sponsor's exemption for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge. He has also been invited to play at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, where he will hope to impress once again.

