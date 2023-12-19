Spencer Levin net worth: American golfer’s career earnings explored

Spencer Levin finished in T10 at the PGA Tour Q-School and was unable to earn his PGA Tour card. Levin was in third place after the first 54 holes, but a fourth-round 73 prevented him from advancing to the next level.

Levin has an 18-season career in professional golf. He has played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour. Earnings from his golf results amount to more than $8.9 million.

Spencer Levin's main results in the financial order have come on the PGA Tour. He has played 244 tournaments at this level, with a second place as his best result. His earnings on this circuit amount to more than $8.2 million.

In the Korn Ferry Tour, Spencer Levin achieved the biggest sporting result of his career so far, when he won the 2023 Varitex Bank Championship. At this level, he has played 118 tournaments in his career, with $730,000 earned.

Spencer Levin also has three PGA Tour Canada victories under his belt. These include the Iberostar Riviera Maya Open and the Times Colonist Open in 2007 as well as the Spring International in 2008.

Levin played on the PGA Tour from 2009 to 2017, after which he was relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour and has not been able to return to the top level. He is currently ranked 374th in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking.

How did Spencer Levin fare at the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School?

Spencer Levin, 39, started the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School at Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Florida with a round of 72 that placed him T76. It wasn't the best start, but he still had plenty of excitement left to experience.

Levin fired a second round of 64, with six birdies and no bogeys that propelled him more than 60 places to T9. He played the third day with six birdies and two bogeys (66) to move up to third and almost taste his return to the PGA Tour.

The fourth day was scheduled for Sunday, December 17, but inclement weather prevented it from being played as planned. The tournament resumed the following Monday, but it was not the same for Levin.

Day four saw Levin make six bogeys and manage only three birdies. His final score wasn't enough for him to get a pass to the next level of the 2024 season. Unfortunately for him, he will have to play at least one more season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The PGA Tour Q-School was won by Harrison Endycott, with a score of 15-under 265. The other PGA Tour qualifiers for 2024 were Trace Crowe, Blaine Hale Jr, Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer.