Golfers will have the chance to earn the PGA Tour card at this week's PGA Tour Q-School, sponsored by Korn Ferry Tour. The final round of the competition will take place on Sunday, December 17, at Sawgrass Country Club and TPC Sawgrass's Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The top five golfers on the leaderboard after the final round will earn a PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Here are the top five stories to follow from the PGA Tour Q-School.

5 stories to follow from the PGA Tour Q-School

#1 Harrison Endycott

Harrison Endycott (Image via Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Fans have high expectations for Harrison Endycott this week, as he leads the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School finale by two shots. To top the leaderboard, Endycott played three rounds under 70. With a 65 in the opening round this week, he got off to a strong start. It will be intriguing to see if he can maintain his lead and win the competition.

The Australian golfer opened up about his performance ahead of the final round, saying (via Golf Week):

"I’ve got a two-shot lead in a regular golf tournament, and trying to close it out. There’s a lot of good players this week. I’ve still got to go and play well. I can’t go and shoot nothing and expect to win. It’s one of those ones where I’m still trying to mentally feel like this is a Sunday of a PGA Tour event. It’s what you work for. It still does mean something.”

#2 Spencer Levin

Spencer Levin (Image via Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Spencer Levin entered the final-stage PGA Tour Q-School competition in an attempt to win back his PGA Tour card. Since the 2016–17 season, the American golfer has not participated in Tour events. His success in the final three Q-school rounds gave supporters hope that he would earn his card for the upcoming season.

Levin had a rough opening round of 72, but he soon recovered, shooting 64 in the second round and 66 on Saturday to finish just four strokes behind the leader.

#3 Blaine Hale Jr.

Blaine Hale Jr. (Image via Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Blaine Hale Jr., who is two strokes behind the leader, will have a score of under 10 going into the last round of the PGA Tour Q School. He played a steady game at the event this week. He was at the top of the scoreboard following the second round, but with a round of 67 on Saturday, he dropped one spot to take second place.

#4 Hayden Springer

Hayden Springer (Image via Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Despite losing his eldest daughter last month, Hayden Springer performed incredibly well at the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School.

After firing 66 in the first round, 69 in the second, and 68 in the third, he finished in a tie for sixth with Raul Pereda. He carded four birdies and one bogey on the front nine of the third round, making two bogeys and three birdies on the back nine for 68.

#5 Henrik Norlander

Henrik Norlander (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School final-stage competition, Henrik Norlander got off to a strong start. However, after the third round, he dropped 21 spots and ended up in T36. The golf community is watching him to see if he can make it onto the PGA Tour and recover in the last round. Norlander finished one under par after three rounds of 70, 67, and 72.