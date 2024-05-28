Steph Curry “blessed” to be on Golf Digest’s cover for the second time 

Basketball star Stephen Curry has been an avid golfer since the age of ten. The Golden State Warriors player, who plays in the NBA, owns the Underrated Golf Tour, a junior golf circuit.

In addition to posing for the magazine's cover for the second time, Curry recently had a meeting with the Golf Digest team to talk about his junior tour. Curry took to X to express his gratitude.

" Feeling blessed to be on the cover of @GolfDigest for a second time! It's been quite the year in the golf space for myself and my team, so it was great to sit-down and discuss all things @UnderratedGolf, ACC Championship, and more. Check us out," he wrote.

Curry first made the cover of Golf Digest in 2015. The NBA star was a part of the 'December Golfers Who Give Back' issue and was tasked with a set of challenges that incorporated both sports.

This time around, he is part of a cover story, which is titled "Stephen Curry's Golf Dreams - More Black, More Brown, More Birdies." He talks about the third year of the Underrated Tour and his foundation - Eat. Learn. Play., which has raised over $52 million to sponsor schools, books, and more in Oakland.

Steph Curry's Underrated Golf Tour

Curry founded the Underrated Golf Tour in an effort to give junior players greater chances and recognition. Since establishing the junior golf tour in 2021, he has dedicated himself to advancing the sport.

Curry expressed gratitude and revealed the inspiration behind the tour while speaking to the PGA Tour.

“ I’ve been blessed throughout my life in terms of people who believed in me and supported me in whatever I was passionate about -- not just sports, but any other interests that I had -- so that confidence that you have from that is contagious...I’m fully committed to maximizing my platform when it comes to that and finding ways to continue to give back and make that a priority while understanding this is a lifelong journey," he said.

The Underrated Golf Tour has now extended to Europe, having previously only held events in the United States. The top 25 boys and girls from the regional events will compete in the Curry Cup, which is the tour's championship. With 48 girls and boys playing in each event, the winners of each tournament not only qualify for the championship, but also earn American Junior Golf Association stars.

The goal of the Underrated Golf Tour is to "level the playing field for Latinx and Black communities." The tour pays for all of the participants' and their guardians' lodging expenses.

