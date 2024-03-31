Stephan Jaeger family: All we know about his parents, children, wife, and more

Stephan Jaeger posted the best performance of his PGA Tour career at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The German won the event by defeating Scottie Scheffler no less.

Little is known about Stephan Jaeger's parents, as the player is given to keeping his family details private. However, it is known that his parents are Klaus and Sophie Jaeger, and that both reside in the Munich area.

Stephan Jaeger was born in the same German region. It is also known that his parents were the ones who introduced him to golf and encouraged him to develop within the sport. Klaus and Sophie Jaeger have another daughter besides Stephan, Michaela, who also loves golf.

Stephan Jaeger left his parents' home at the age of 17 when he traveled to the United States in 2006 as part of a student exchange program. After some time in America, he got a scholarship to play golf at the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga, from which he graduated in 2012.

The German felt so much at home in Chattanooga that he still lives there today with his wife and son. Stephan Jaeger has been married since 2018 to Shelby Jaeger, with whom he has been in a loving relationship since his years as a college student.

Jaeger's wife is a regular presence at the tournaments in which her husband participates. She has been by his side for most of his best professional performances, both on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour. Stephan and Shelby Jaeger have a son together (Harrison) born in 2022. Shelby is a health coach and runs her own business called 'Well and Bloom Health'.

How has the 2024 season been for Stephan Jaeger?

Jaeger has had one of his best starts of the season so far on the PGA Tour in 2024, and not only because he won the Texas Children's Houston Open. The German has had several interesting results so far this year.

Before teeing off at Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Jaeger played in eight PGA Tour tournaments in 2024, making six cuts. He began the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii where he finished T18. He then played in The American Express, where he finished T52. In his third event of the season, he achieved one of his best results of the season, T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

This qualified him for his first Signature Event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he placed T71. From there he traveled to Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico, to play in the Mexico Open, where he got another T3.

Jaeger suffered his first cut of the season at the Cognizant Classic but placed T44 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was also cut at The Players Championship. That led him to his victory at the Houston Open.

Stephan Jaeger has played on the PGA Tour since 2021 and previously alternated between this level and the Korn Ferry Tour. His victory at the Houston Open is the best result of his professional career.