“Steve’s certainly not a racist” – When Tiger Woods opened up on former caddie Steve Williams' controversial comment

Tiger Woods' career witnessed a remarkable uplift after he started working with his caddie, Steve Williams. They were partners in 13 of his major wins.

Williams ubiquitously accompanied Woods, and one day, everything came to an end. Woods was allegedly accused of cheating on his wife, Erin, and soon after, he fired Steve.

Although the real reason behind the act has been kept under the radar, their relationship has witnessed a souring phase.

Williams has successfully continued his career and begun working with former World No. 1, Adam Scott. However, his relationship with Tiger Woods suddenly changed for the worse, and the scariest part came to light after Scott won at Bridgestone while working with Steve Williams.

The caddie called it the most gratifying win of his career, though he won 13 major championships with Tiger Woods. The bitter taste of their broken ends, hidden deep in their hearts, suddenly became the talk of the town.

Steve said:

"I've been caddying for 33 years, and this is the best week of my life."

Things got more toxic after a rumor swirled around that Steve was dissatisfied because a black man fired him. He was dubbed a racist by people, and outlets claimed that he was heard saying to the audience:

"How dare this black so-and-so fire me?"

Woods spoke up about the incident in one of his interviews in 2011 and said:

"Steve's certainly not a racist. There's no doubt about that. It was a comment that certainly shouldn't have been made and certainly one that he wished he didn't make."

Greg Norman also supported Steve Williams and claimed he was certainly not a racist.

"I don't know what's in Williams' heart" - Tiger Woods talks about his former caddie

Broken relationships always have a devastating effect on people's hearts. Despite how much they deny it, it always leaves unremovable traces of toxicity.

However, Tiger Woods and Steve Williams made sure not to get involved in messy talks and avoided them as much as possible. During his interview with the media in 2011, Woods spoke about his caddie, Steve Williams. Tiger said:

"I don't know what's in Williams' heart, so I can't address his overall attitudes towards people of color."

It was a tough decision for Woods to fire Steve, and he acknowledged that fact in his interview in advance of the 2011 Australian Open. Woods said:

"For me personally, it was a tough decision to make to go in a different direction in my professional life. But as far as personally, I don't know how that could happen the way it did. But it did, and here we are."

Steve Williams and Tiger Woods' relationship sadly came to an end, and they both moved on with their careers. Woods' cheating scandal had an impact not only on his life but also on the lives of those with whom he was associated.

Golf enthusiasts accused Steve Williams of hiding Woods' illegitimate romantic link-up, but he always sticks to his words of not knowing anything.

