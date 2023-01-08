Tiger Woods' cheating scandal has raised several eyebrows. The 15-time major champion cheated on his wife with several women that unknowingly affected his relationship with his caddy, Steve Williams.

Steve has been by Woods' side since he rose to prominence in the early 2000s, serving as a caddie in 13 major tournaments.

Everything was going swimmingly until Tiger Woods dropped a bombshell, resulting in the deterioration of a fruitful relationship with Williams. He fired Steve after working with him for a decade.

Although the exact reason for the end of their relationship was unknown, it was reportedly linked to the infamous cheating scandal, as both incidents occurred at the same time.

Williams agreed to work with Adam Scott, however, but still could not escape from being involved in the scandal.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2017, he opened up about Tiger Woods' infidelity. Despite their close relationship, Steve Williams claimed that he was unaware of Tiger's behavior. He said:

" I mean, I am very loyal to this sort of person. I don't agree with that sort of behavior. You know, I mean, I would have been strongly giving my piece of advice (if I had known about the scandal). "

Steve Williams stood firm in his words and has always denied knowing anything about Tiger cheating on his wife.

How did Tiger Woods' cheating scandal come to light?

Tiger Woods is a global star. Even if people are not into golf, they know his name. He is one of the greatest athletes in the world, with a career that began with a bang, winning the Masters at the age of 21, and then going on to win 15 major tournaments.

When his cheating scandal came to light in November 2009, the news became the juicy headline of every single newspaper. Several outlets claimed that Tiger Woods' wife, Erin Nordegren, discovered it while scrolling through his phone.

A few days later, Nordegren confronted him, and Woods crashed his car as he tried to flee.

US Weekly later published a voicemail claiming it was Tiger Woods talking to a woman he had an affair with. The man (allegedly Tiger Woods) was heard saying:

"Hey, it's Tiger. I need you to do me a favor. Can you please take your name off your phone? My wife went through my phone and may be calling you."

Several women then confessed that they had an affair with Tiger Woods. In August 2010, Nordegren filed for divorce, and the couple split their ways.

Woods accepted the cheating scandal and apologized to his wife. According to reports, he attempted but failed miserably to regain her trust.

The painful memories were somewhat erased with time. Erin and Tiger moved on with their lives, and their relationship evolved with time. They are on good terms now and are co-parenting their kids.

Tiger Woods and Steve Williams have also moved on in their lives. Williams has since served as a caddy to Adam Scott, Danielle King, and Jason Day.

