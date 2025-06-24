"Still no car" - When a young Scottie Scheffler had a random golfer owe him a car from a golf challenge

Scottie Scheffler once revealed that a random golfer owed him a car from a golf challenge. The American golfer has won 16 tournaments on the PGA Tour and has earned around $88 million on the circuit in his career so far.

In one of his interviews with Golf Digest in 2014, the World No. 1 revealed that when he was around 17, a golfer challenged him at Royal Oaks in Dallas and offered a car as a prize if the PGA Tour pro could win the challenge. The Ridgewood-born golfer won the challenge but did not receive the car.

"There’s a yellow pole about 100 yards out on the range at Royal Oaks in Dallas. When I was 6 or 7, this guy said he’d give me five chances to hit the pole. If I did, he’d buy me a car when I was 17. My dad says I hit the pole twice. Still no car," Scheffler said.

Although Scottie Scheffler did not receive the gift over the years, he has emerged as one of the most successful golfers in the world. Since turning pro in 2018, he has won 21 professional tournaments, including three major events.

The American golfer enjoyed a pretty successful year on the PGA Tour in 2024. Last season, he won seven official PGA Tour events and earned $29,228,357 in prize money.

How much has Scottie Scheffler earned in 2025?

After an impressive 2024 season, Scottie Scheffler has also been playing well this season on the PGA Tour. He started the season at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and earned $535,000 after finishing in T9. He has won three tournaments this season and also recorded one runner-up finish.

Scheffler won the Memorial Tournament and earned $4 million in prize money, $3,420,000 with his victory at the 2025 PGA Championship, and $1.7 million at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Per the official PGA Tour website, he has earned $15,869,483 on the circuit so far in 2025.

Here is a quick recap of the prize money Scottie Scheffler earned in 2025:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T9) – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open (T25) – $69,197.14

The Genesis Invitational (T3) – $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T11) – $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship (T20) – $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open (T2) – $845,500

Masters Tournament (4th) – $1,008,000

RBC Heritage (T8) – $580,000

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (1st) – $1,782,000

PGA Championship (1st) – $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge (T4) – $427,500

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (1st) – $4,000,000

U.S. Open (T7) – $615,786

Travelers Championship (T6) – $695,000

