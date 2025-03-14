"Strawberry Moose": When 20-year-old Charley Hull revealed the swing that helped her win her first LPGA Tour title

Charley Hull won her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. She was only 20 years old at the time.

Hull had made her foray into the elite circuit quite early. She had debuted at the Solheim Cup when she was just 17. However, it was in 2015 that she played a full season on the LPGA Tour for the first time.

After winning the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship, Hull opened up about her special "strawberry moose" golf swing that she believed helped her during pressure moments in events.

"I have this swing called Strawberry Moose. Like my backswing goes to strawberry, comes down, goes to moose, a bit faster. I've had in my head since the Olympics. Feels good," she said during the press conference via ASAP Sports.

The reporter she was answering to didn't quite understand what she was saying, so the Briton further elaborated:

"Strawberry moose. My dad used to say it to me when I was like two years old to get my rhythm. Or you say Seve Ballesteros, Severiano Ballesteros. It's just like a rhythm thing."

Charley Hull had finished at the World No. 18 spot in 2016. At the moment, she is ranked 10th in the world.

After how many starts did Charley Hull win her first LPGA Tour title?

Charley Hull won her maiden LPGA Tour title after making 52 starts on the Tour. While the number may seem large, she was only 20 when she won her first Tour event at the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship.

After winning the season-ending tournament, she was asked how she was feeling about it in a press interview. She answered (via ASAP Sports):

"It's pretty cool feeling. Hasn't quite sunk in yet, but I last won on the LET, the European Tour, like two years ago. Had that dry like patch for a few years. Feels good now to get a win."

A reporter further asked her what she did to prepare for the event. She replied:

"When I went about a being to my room I didn't even real think I was in. I just spoke to my friends and watched some of their Snapchat videos because it's Saturday night, and went to the gym. That's about it really. And watched some Netflix."

The Briton had watched a series based on King Henry VIII on Netflix. However she cleared it was not 'The Tudors', but something "similar" to that.

