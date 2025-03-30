“Surreal to think it’s happened this quickly” – When Jon Rahm joined Seve Ballesteros in elite Spaniard club

Jon Rahm topped the Official World Golf Ranking in 2020 for the first time in his career after winning the Memorial Tournament. He became the second Spanish golfer, behind the legendary Seve Ballesteros, to reach the milestone.

Rahm at that time was the 24th golfer in the world to reach number one in the world and third youngest. Speaking of the achievement, he said (via CBS Sports):

"I made that deal with myself very young, I believe at 13 or 14 I started working toward that goal, and everything I've done golf-wise has been to become No. 1 in the world and become the best player I can be. It's pretty surreal to think it's happened this quickly, right, in less than 10 years.

I mean, how many people get to achieve a lifelong dream, a short lifelong dream, in their mid-20s? It's incredible. To be a Spaniard, the second Spaniard to ever do it, given there's not many Europeans that have gotten to this spot, it's a pretty unique feeling, so I'm going to enjoy it for a while."

Since the start of the OWGR in 1986, so far only 25 golfers in the world have achieved the number one title. Currently, Scottie Scheffler tops the rankings. Rahm joined LIV Golf at the end of 2023 and his ranking has since declined.

What is Jon Rahm's current OWGR?

Jon Rahm (L) and current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler | Imagn

Jon Rahm currently sits at 71st in the world. He was ranked third in the world when he joined LIV Golf and has since been struggling to maintain his ranking despite having an amazing season in the Saudi league.

In the last LIV season, the Masters winner played in 13 events and had two victories, wrapping up 2024 as the individual champion. Here is a quick recap of his results:

Mayakoba – T3

Las Vegas– 8th

Jeddah – 5th

Hong Kong – T8

Miami – T4

Adelaide – T3

Singapore – T10

Houston – No Official Finish

Nashville – T3

Andalucía – T10

United Kingdom – 1st

Greenbrier – 2nd

Chicago – 1st

Rahm started the 2025 LIV Golf season in Riyadh with a remarkable game. He settled T2 followed by a solo sixth in Jeddah, T6 in Hong Kong, and T5 in Singapore.

