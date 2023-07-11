Take a look at the top 8 memorable shots from Genesis Scottish Open over the years

Over the course of its 40 editions, the Scottish Open Golf (currently called Genesis Scottish Open for sponsorship reasons), has had the participation of some of the greatest players. Numerous stunning plays have taken place in the previous editions.

The ability of players, who are in a vulnerable situation, to produce an impressive shot is highly appreciated in golf. Obviously, there have been many of those at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Let's look back at eight of the most memorable shots in recent memory at the Genesis Scottish Open:

#8 Min Woo Lee takes off with an eagle

Hole five of the third round of the 2021 edition was unforgettable for Min Woo Lee. Until that moment, he brought an average performance in the tournament, but from what he did there, the Australian got into the competition in such a way that he forced the play-off. Eventually, he won it.

Min Woo Lee at the 2021 Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

The play came after Lee's second shot went into the first cut of rough, just inches from the green and about 30 feet from the hole. However, his ball was at the bottom of a small slope, so he couldn't attempt the putt.

It was then that Lee opted for one of his wedges, to chip for the hole. The shot was so tight that the ball rolled down the slope in front of the hole in just the right direction to go in.

#7 Tyrrell Hatton from inside the bunker

Tyrrel Hatton finished T9 in the 2018 edition of the Scottish Open (then sponsored by Aberdeen Standard Investments). His strong performance was tinged, among many other things, by a memorable shot.

Tyrrel Hatton at the 2018 Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

Hatton had to deal with a ball on the edge of a bunker, about 20 feet from the hole, but off the green. He was in such an awkward position that he had to position himself inside the hazard to get a better reach.

In that location, Hatton had the ball at his knees. However, this did not prevent him from adequately representing the action he had to perform. He took one of his wedges, held it short by several inches and attempted a short chip, looking for the edge of the green.

The shot was accurate. The ball rolled in the right direction to go cleanly into the hole.

#6 Billy Horschel from the rough

Who doesn't remember Billy Horschel lying on the turf of The Renaissance Club course during the 2021 edition? The reason? To celebrate a tremendously difficult shot successfully executed.

Horschel's ball was in some very thick rough, growing above the ankle. However, the player managed to get it out of there with a masterful chip that rolled it onto the green and sent it straight in.

#5 Eagle to close the day

The 2015 edition of the Genesis Scottish Open was a good one for England's Andrew Johnston. He finished T17 with a score of -2, but it was his eagle on the 18th hole during the third round that was one of the highlights of the event for him.

Andrew Johnston at the 2015 Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

Johnston found the center of the fairway perfectly with his drive. He then opted for one of his irons with the idea of finding the green and finishing as well as possible what was his worst round of the tournament.

However, luck was on his side and he hit the exact height and spin for the ball to land on the green about 10 feet from the hole and go straight in.

#4 An American eagle in Scotland

And if we are talking about eagles in the third round, how can we forget the one achieved by Jordan Spieth in the 2022 edition? The 15th hole of The Renaissance Club (par 4,525 yards) was played and Spieth hit a drive of more than 300 yards tight to the centre of the fairway.

From there, he looked for the green with one of his irons. The ball flew over 200+ yards and went straight into the hole after rolling just a few feet.

#3 Two eagles for Molinari

Francesco Molinari did not have the best tournament at the 2013 Genesis Scottish Open (he finished T42 with -5). Even so, his first round was memorable, as he had not one, but two eagles.

Francesco Molinari at the 2013 Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

Particularly the second was spectacular, not only because it was on the 18th hole to close the round, but because it was a sloping green, downhill from right to left.

Molinari used this detail of the course very well and sent his ball with great skill to the top of the slope, to see it roll straight in.

#2 An ace for the best day

South African Trevor Immelman was not very lucky in the 2019 edition of the Genesis Scottish Open. So much so that he only played three rounds.

Trevor Immelman at the Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

However, his first day was pretty good (-5), even better if you take into account that he got an ace on the 15th hole (147 yards). It was such a tight shot that the ball landed less than five feet from the hole and rolled straight in.

#1 Another ace at the Genesis Scottish Open 2019

A day after Immelman, it was the turn of Welshman Bradley Dredge. It was on the 17th hole of the second round in the 2019 edition of the Genesis Scottish Open. Dredge took very good advantage of the breeze blowing from left to right to guide his ball straight to the green.

The ball touched down on a front slope and rolled straight into the hole, much to the happiness of Dredge, who finished the edition in 62nd place.

Poll : 0 votes