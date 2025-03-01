"Take the old approach" - When golf legend Lee Trevino revealed the secret to not missing short putts

Lee Trevino once gave incredible advice to everyone and shared the secret to not missing short putts. Lee is one of the most well-known and legendary golfers in the world. The 29-time PGA Tour winner is considered one of the best ball strikers ever in professional golf.

Tour Pro, one of the most prominent golf accounts on X, shared the video of the legendary golfer with a caption,

"Awesome lesson from Lee Trevino on how to make more short putts."

Trevino listed two reasons why most golfers miss short putts.

"There's a reason why you miss your putts. One could be a lack of concentration. Two, you're probably waiting for your buddies to say that's good, pick it up, and chances are they're never gonna say that," Trevino said jokingly.

However, he immediately talked about the real reason and advised everyone to take the old approach.

"But the reason the short putts are missed is that you're probably taking the old approach, like you hit the long putts, playing the ball a little too far forward, taking the putter too far back," Trevino said.

He believes that by doing this, players are subconsciously telling their minds that their hands are too far back and they have to slow down when they hit the ball, which results in deceleration, and the putts are missed to the left or right off the green.

"What you have to do here is take the old approach, just like you're going to hit a long putt. Take the left foot. Now, move it about three inches closer to the hole. This puts the ball back into the center of your stance results. Shorter backswing, shorter follow through," Trevino added.

Lee Trevino is currently 85 years old and competes in the PNC Championship event every year. He competed in the 2024 PNC Championship recently and finished T15 in the event, showcasing glimpses of his incredible ball-striking abilities.

Look back at Lee Trevino's major championship wins

Lee Trevino shares the secret to making short putts - Source: Getty

Lee Trevino is a six-time major championship winner. He won his first major championship in 1968 at the US Open. In his pro golfer career, Trevino has won all three major events except for the iconic Masters.

He has missed completing his major grand slam by not winning the green jacket. His best finish at Augusta National came in 1975 and 1985, where he finished T10 on both occasions.

However, apart from the Masters, the 85-year-old golfer has dominated other major championship events by winning them twice.

Lee Trevino's major championship wins:

U.S. Open : Won in 1968 and 1971

: Won in 1968 and 1971 British Open : Won in 1971 and 1972

: Won in 1971 and 1972 PGA Championship: Won in 1974 and 1984

