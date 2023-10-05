Team Europe takes on the rest of the world in a unique Ryder Cup challenge at Al Hamra Golf Club in UAE

Team Europe and the Rest of the World recently competed in a Ryder Cup-style golf challenge at Al Hamra Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

This golf event brought together 20 players divided into two teams – Team Europe and the Rest of the World. They played across 18 holes in three different formats: Fourballs (Holes 1–6), Foursomes (Holes 7–12) and Singles (Holes 13–18).

The first six holes featured the Fourballs format, where the two players on a team each played their own ball. The team with the lowest score on a hole earned a point. If both teams scored the same, they shared the point.

Moving on to Holes 7–12, Foursomes. In this format, the two players on a team took turns hitting the ball, one teeing off on odd-numbered holes and the other on even-numbered ones. This format required teamwork, strategy and synchronization between players to gain an advantage.

The tournament's climax came with the Singles matches on Holes 13–18, which highlighted individual skills and mental strength as each player faced off one-on-one against their opponent.

In the end, the Rest of the World won with 10.5 points, narrowly defeating Team Europe, who earned 9.5 points. This unique challenge compressed the action into a single round with three distinct formats, offering different points and an innovative twist on the traditional Ryder Cup-style competition.

What sets this Ryder Cup Challenge apart from the traditional Ryder Cup, which many are familiar with, is its condensed format. Instead of 28 18-hole matches, the UAE challenge at Al Hamra Golf Club packed all the action into a single round with three unique formats, each offering different points.

Ryder Cup Challenge at Al Hamra Golf Club

More on Al Hamra Golf Club

Al Hamra Golf Club, located in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, emerged in 2007 as the UAE's pioneering 18-hole golf course, meticulously crafted by Peter Harradine.

Here are some pertinent particulars:

The course spans an extensive 7,325 yards.

It encompasses 18 holes.

Offering a harmonious challenge, it boasts a par of 72.

Picturesque vistas comprise four interconnected lagoons and the captivating desert terrain.

Golfers are afforded the flexibility of selecting from five distinct tee options.

Dining choices encompass both Italian and intercontinental cuisine.

The golf club incorporates water challenges on specific holes, notably the demanding 576-yard 3rd hole and the par-five 18th hole. Furthermore, the front nine measures 3,578 yards, enriching the golfing experience at Al Hamra Golf Club.