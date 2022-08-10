Team Europe complete Laver Cup 2022 lineup with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud

Team Europe have announced a stellar lineup for this year's Laver Cup at the O2 in London. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud will join the Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

World No. 7 Ruud is set to feature in the team competition for the second time after making his debut last year in Boston. The Norwegian beat Reilly Opelka in straight sets as Team Europe completed a landslide 14-1 victory.

Meanwhile, fifth-ranked Tsitisipas also holds a perfect record in the tournament. He beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets last year and Taylor Fritz in a super-tiebreak in Geneva three years ago.

Bjorn Borg's star-studded Team Europe will feature the Big 4 of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray for the first time.

Murray is set to make his Laver Cup debut, while Federer has played in three previous editions of the competition (2017-19). Nadal is set to return to the tournament for his first appearance in three years and third overall. Lastly, Djokovic will make his second appearance following his debut in 2018.

Federer hasn't played since Wimbledon last year but is set to return to action at the Laver Cup.

Meanwhile, Team World will be represented by Felix-Auger Aliassime, Fritz, Diego Schwartzman and Jack Sock, while Nick Kyrgios will be a notable absentee.

How have Team Europe fared in the Laver Cup?

Team Europe pose with their Laver Cup trophy after triumphing in Boston last year.

Team Europe haven't lost to Team World in four previous editions of the unique team competition.

In the first edition of the Laver Cup in Prague in 2017, Team Europe, featuring Federer and Nadal, beat Team World comprising John Isner and Kyrgios 15-9. Federer beat Kyrgios in a super-tiebreak to seal victory for his team.

A year later, on Team World's home turf in Chicago, Team Europe emerged triumphant again, winning 13-8. Team Europe featured four top 10 players, including Federer and Djokovic, while Team World boosted two in Kevin Anderson and John Isner.

In 2019, Team World put up a sterner fight but were beaten 13-11 by Team Europe in Geneva. With Team Europe trailing 11-7 on the final day, Federer led the fightback for the 'hosts,' beating Isner in straight sets. Alexander Zverev then sealed victory in a super-tiebreak against Milos Raonic.

Team World fancied their chances against a Team Europe without their big guns - the Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic - when the Laver Cup returned after a year's absence.

However, Team Europe registered their most comprehensive win in the competition's history, dropping a lone point on the first day to reign supreme. Andrei Rublev was the star of the show, winning three matches, including the decisive doubles on the final day with Zverev.

It's safe to assume that Team World will have their work cut out at the O2 next month.

