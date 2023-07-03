"Tell the Saudis to go f**k themselves" – Tiger Woods was ‘allegedly’ asked to make expletive-laden speech against LIV Golf at PGA Tour player meeting

Tiger Woods has been a strong advocate of the PGA Tour ever since the LIV Golf came into play. Last year, the Tour opened up about the Saudi-backed series and slammed the golfers, who defected them to join the LIV Golf for money.

However, earlier in June 2023, the Tour officials signed a contract with the LIV to work together for the development of golf.

The US government has been investigating the deal and has asked to submit a framework agreement on July 10 during a Senate meeting. However, ahead of the meeting, the agreement was leaked on the internet last week and now a new document swirled around of a draft of last year's players meeting.

According to reports, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan set up a meeting with players to discuss the Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf, which was set to take place on June 21, 2022, during the Travellers Championship.

The draft summarizes the important discussions from the meeting and notes that Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, was scheduled to deliver a stirring speech in opposition to LIV Golf. It was expected of him to stammer a prepared speech.

Here are a few lines mentioned in the draft to be said by Tiger Woods:

"Guys-let me start by saying, I think Jay-our captain in this scenario- is working his ass off."

"He's the right guy for this war. He's a fighter."

"First, do what I did: tell the Saudis to go F*** themselves. And mean it."

"Second, tell the world-over and over, nay change you get- that you are sticking with the Tour because you are part of something bigger than yourself."

Reportedly, Tiger Woods rejected a near-a-billion-dollar deal with Saudis to stay loyal to the PGA Tour last year.

"I have never seen this document"- Tiger Woods on the leaked draft

Tiger Woods stepped forward to speak about the document's validity after word of the golfer's remarks spread quickly on social media during the player's meeting. The American golfer claimed in a recent tweet that he was discovering the paper for the first time.

"In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers," Woods tweeted.

Tiger Woods is away from the golf course due to his ankle surgery. He last played at the 2023 Masters but withdrew from the major tournament during the third round. He was also compelled to withdraw from the PGA Championship and the US Open earlier this year.

Woods stated that his main focus would be on major competitions in 2023, thus he is likely to return to The Open Championship, which is set to take place later this month.

The American has also remained silent over the merger of the LIV Golf and PGA Tour, but fans may hear his opinions if he returns to the field at the following major.

