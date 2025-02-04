TGL Match 5 odds and best bets explored

The fifth match of TGL's inaugural season will take place on Tuesday, February 5 at the SoFi Center at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Boston Common Golf will take on Los Angeles Golf Club at 9:00 PM EST.

With Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott representing Boston Common Golf, the team has odds of -110 to win tonight's match according to FanDuel. Los Angeles Golf Club has odds of -120 to win TGL's Match 5.

Los Angeles Golf Club will be represented by Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose. The team won TGL's second match against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club with a 12 to 1 victory.

However, Boston Common Golf lost to Jupiter Links Golf Club last week in the fourth match. After tying the round, TGL's Match 4 went into overtime to determine a winner with a closest to the pin contest. Both of Boston's players were far off leaving Woods' team with the victory.

Los Angeles Golf Club leads the TGL leaderboard with two points while Boston Common Golf sits in fifth place with one point. The former team also leads the league in most points gained in the Triples session and Singles sessions with 8 points and 4 points, respectively. They also lead in most points won by Hammers with 6 points in one match.

However, Boston Common Golf overtakes LAGC in greens in regulation. McIlroy's team hit 10 greens in 15 holes compared to their competitors hitting 7 greens in 15 holes. Both TGL teams tied in driving accuracy with 70 percent each.

TGL Match 5 Scorecard

The first 9 holes of TGL's Match 5 will be played in a Triples format while holes 10 to 15 will be played in a Singles format. Here's a look at the scorecard for TGL's next match (via TGL):

Hole 1 - The Claw (par 4) - 436 yards

Hole 2 - Pick Yer Plunder (par 5) - 582 yards

Hole 3 - Oh Chute (par 3) - 155 yards

Hole 4 - The Spear (par 5) - 586 yards

Hole 5 - On the Rocks (par 3) - 179 yards

Hole 6 - Hang Low (par 4) - 488 yards

Hole 7 - Fallen Pine (par 3) - 194 yards

Hole 8 - Alpine (par 4) - 535 yards

Hole 9 - Pinery (par 5) - 601 yards

Hole 10 - Bonnie Link (par 5) - 602 yards

Hole 11 - Bluebonnet (par 4) - 407 yards

Hole 12 - Cliffhanger (par 3) - 189 yards

Hole 13 - The Plank (par 4) - 302 yards

Hole 14 - Set in Stone (par 3) - 164 yards

Hole 15 - Navigator (par 5) - 590 yards

