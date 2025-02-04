"That gallery will be so wasted", "Worked nicely for Dahmen": Fans react to Max Homa's 'take ur shirt off' advice

Max Homa is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). He regularly interacts with fans and shares his views on various issues without any hesitation. Recently, fans reacted to Homa's advice to a former NFL player for the upcoming WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.
Former NFL quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, recently shared a tweet and asked for advice for the upcoming WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am from Max Homa.
"Hey @Maxhoma, what advice would you give to a 40+-year-old male who a lot of people are saying has an ideal, Greek god-like physique but a not-so-ideal golf swing that will be playing in front of a gallery next Wednesday?" wrote Fitzpatrick.
To which Max Homa jokingly answered and advised him to take his shirt off and divert the attention.
"Just take ur shirt off. Divert the attention and play to ur strengths," replied Max Homa.
Here's how fans have reacted to this tweet.
"@FitzMagic_14 - that gallery will be so wasted they won’t even notice you’re playing golf," said one user.
"Worked nicely for Dahmen," commented another.
One fan advised Max Homa to do the same thing this week at the 16th hole.
"You should take your shirt off on 16 Maxwell," the fan wrote.
"Would you give the same advice to a 270lb, 25-year-old player, playing for the Lakers now?" another fan questioned.
"Honestly solid advice," a user said.
However, a fan disagreed with this and said he would like to see John Daly doing this.
"Noooo John Daly is the only one I wanna see doing this," a fan commented.
The WM Phoenix Open 2025 will feature notable names and is sure to be an action-packed treat for fans.
2025 WM Phoenix Open field ft. Max Homa
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is all set to begin this week from February 6th at the TPC Scottsdale. The field features prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and others.
Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Bud Cauley
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Trey Mullinax
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu