"That gallery will be so wasted", "Worked nicely for Dahmen": Fans react to Max Homa's 'take ur shirt off' advice

Max Homa is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). He regularly interacts with fans and shares his views on various issues without any hesitation. Recently, fans reacted to Homa's advice to a former NFL player for the upcoming WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.

Former NFL quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, recently shared a tweet and asked for advice for the upcoming WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am from Max Homa.

"Hey @Maxhoma, what advice would you give to a 40+-year-old male who a lot of people are saying has an ideal, Greek god-like physique but a not-so-ideal golf swing that will be playing in front of a gallery next Wednesday?" wrote Fitzpatrick.

Trending

To which Max Homa jokingly answered and advised him to take his shirt off and divert the attention.

"Just take ur shirt off. Divert the attention and play to ur strengths," replied Max Homa.

Expand Tweet

Here's how fans have reacted to this tweet.

"@FitzMagic_14 - that gallery will be so wasted they won’t even notice you’re playing golf," said one user.

Expand Tweet

"Worked nicely for Dahmen," commented another.

Expand Tweet

One fan advised Max Homa to do the same thing this week at the 16th hole.

"You should take your shirt off on 16 Maxwell," the fan wrote.

"Would you give the same advice to a 270lb, 25-year-old player, playing for the Lakers now?" another fan questioned.

"Honestly solid advice," a user said.

However, a fan disagreed with this and said he would like to see John Daly doing this.

"Noooo John Daly is the only one I wanna see doing this," a fan commented.

The WM Phoenix Open 2025 will feature notable names and is sure to be an action-packed treat for fans.

2025 WM Phoenix Open field ft. Max Homa

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is all set to begin this week from February 6th at the TPC Scottsdale. The field features prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and others.

Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Bud Cauley

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Trey Mullinax

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback