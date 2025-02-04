WM Phoenix Open 2025: odds, bets, & predictions

The PGA Tour's next scheduled tournament is the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event from February 6-9 will see a full field of the world's best golfers compete for a slice of the whopping $9.2 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will see Scottie Scheffler tee it up for the second time following his hand surgery in December. He tied for third place with Sam Burns at the event last year. The World No. 1 golfer has odds of +300 to win, according to CBS Sports.

Following a ninth-place finish at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scheffler is the fan favorite for the Arizona event. He won the tournament back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.

Justin Thomas is the next favored to win the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. With odds of +1100 to win, the American golfer tied for 12th place during last year's edition with a total score of 12 under par to be 9 strokes behind winner Nick Taylor.

With +1600 to win the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama tied for 22nd place last year. The World No. 5 golfer has gotten to a stellar start on the PGA Tour's 2025 season. The Japanese golfer won the season-opener Sentry tournament in January and followed it up with a 16th-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Matsuyama won the WM Phoenix Open back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

Here's a look at the players with the top odds to win this week's WM Phoenix Open (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler (+300)

Justin Thomas (+1100)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)

Sungjae Im (+2000)

Sam Burns (+2800)

Corey Conners (+3500)

Tom Kim (+3500)

Byeong Hun An (+4000)

Sahith Theegala (+4500)

Sepp Straka (+4500)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+5000)

Robert MacIntyre (+5500)

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Kurt Kitayama (+5500)

Akshay Bhatia (+6000)

Max Greyserman (+6000)

Luke Clanton (+6500)

J.J. Spaun (+6500)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+6500)

Wyndham Clark (+7000)

J.T. Poston (+7000)

Beau Hossler (+7000)

Cameron Young (+7000)

Min Woo Lee (+7000)

Maverick McNealy (+7000)

Nick Taylor (+7000)

Davis Thompson (+7000)

Harry Hall (+7500)

Max Homa (+7500)

Keith Mitchell (+8000)

Rickie Fowler (+8000)

Si Woo Kim (+8000)

Samuel Stevens (+8000)

Thomas Detry (+9000)

Ben Griffin (+9000)

Tom Hoge (+9000)

Billy Horschel (+9000)

Denny Mccarthy (+9000)

Andrew Novak (+9000)

Austin Eckroat (+10000)

Charley Hoffman (+10000)

Lucas Glover (+10000)

Taylor Moore (+11000)

Matt Kuchar (+11000)

Gary Woodland (+11000)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+11000)

Brian Harman (+11000)

Lee Hodges (+11000)

Seamus Power (+12000)

Daniel Berger (+12000)

Michael Thorbjornsen (+12000)

Eric Cole (+12000)

Patrick Rodgers (+12000)

Mac Meissner (+12000)

Nick Dunlap (+12000)

Mark Hubbard (+12000)

Chris Kirk (+12000)

Alex Smalley (+15000)

Bud Cauley (+15000)

Matt Wallace (+15000)

Adam Hadwin (+15000)

Ryan Fox (+15000)

Doug Ghim (+15000)

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will be played at the iconic TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course from Thursday to Sunday this week.

WM Phoenix Open: Past Winners

Here's a look into the past winners of the WM Phoenix Open since 2005 along with their scores (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Nick Taylor (21 under par)

2023 - Scottie Scheffler (19 under par)

2022 - Scottie Scheffler (16 under par)

2021 - Brooks Koepka (19 under par)

2020 - Webb Simpson (17 under par)

2019 - Rickie Fowler (17 under par)

2018 - Gary Woodland (18 under par)

2017 - Hideki Matsuyama (17 under par)

2016 - Hideki Matsuyama (14 under par)

2015 - Brooks Koepka (15 under par)

2014 - Kevin Stadler (16 under par)

2013 - Phil Mickelson (28 under par)

2012 - Kyle Stanley (15 under par)

2011 - Mark Wilson (18 under par)

2010 - Hunter Mahan (16 under par)

2009 - Kenny Perry (14 under par)

2008 - J.B. Holmes (14 under par)

2007 - Aaron Baddeley (21 under par)

2006 - J.B. Holmes (21 under par)

2005 - Phil Mickelson (17 under par)

