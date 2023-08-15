“That’s your own f**king issue” - When Tiger Woods handed out a strong-worded message to ‘intimidated’ opponents

An old video of Tiger Woods has resurfaced where he is calling out rivals who could not match him stroke for stroke. He said to the onlookers, who asked him whether his opponents are afraid to compete against him:

"If I do this more efficiently than you, but if you get intimidated - that's your own f**king issue."

This was part of the motivational speech, and a not-so-subtle jab at his competitors, that he gave to the crowd at the Tiger Jam charity event in 2018.

He further stated that:

"I can't control you. The only thing I can control is me."

He shared his experience and wisdom that he had accrued over the years of playing golf to the present cowd and the aspiring youth of golf.

Expand Tweet

This specific event was held at Las Vegas in May of 2018. It is hosted by Woods to raise funds for charity by entertaining wealthy businessmen and treating them to concerts, a poker night and a golf clinic.

Tiger Woods' domination in his prime

We tend to forget just how fearsome Tiger Woods was in his prime, he had a win rate of about 25% in PGA Tour events. Up until 2015, he won one out of four PGA Tour events. At that time, his closest rival was Phil Mickelson, with a win rate of about 8%.

Statistics rarely paint the entire picture as the pressure that followed players when they were paired up with Woods was immense. There was an increase in press, interviews, the crowd - even the security personnels were in higher numbers. A professional golf tournament made all the more stressful just by the presence of one player.

Tiger Woods in PGA Championship - Round Two (via Gettty)

One can never deny the magnetism and sheer willpower that Tiger brought onto the course, winning tournaments by more than 15 strokes at a time. Woods' winning mentality has and will continue to place him as one of the most intimidating golfers in history.