“That’s what happens when you have a buddy as a caddie instead of a legit one”: Rory McIlroy missing a sitter did not sit well with golf fans 

The Northern Irish star golfer Rory McIlroy had another disappointing outing at the recently concluded 2023 BMW Championship. Despite finishing on solo fourth at the Olympia Fields North Course, fans were certainly not happy with the four-time major champion for his multiple missed opportunities.

The PGA Tour shared the video of when the golfer was on the 15th hole. He attempted an eagle and went on to miss it, although he did add a birdie to his scorecard to move to tied for fourth rank.

However, the missed eagle attempt did not go down well with the fans. They were furious over the golfer misreading the greens of Olympia Fields North Course. One of them asked in the comments:

"Is Mcllroy the worst reader of greens in the top 10 in the world?"

The above-mentioned fan was replied to by another fan who said that making his (Rory McIlroy) buddy a caddie results in such mis-happenings.

"That’s what happens when you have a buddy as a caddie instead of a legit one"

There was another Twitter user who called the missed eagle attempt a pathetic miss.

Fans were surely disappointed as one of them wrote that he already expected the outcome of the attempt.

Fans' disappointment in Rory McIlroy could be seen in the comment section of the PGA Tour's Twitter post. Let's have a look at some of the other top comments:

Where did Rory McIlroy end on the FedEx Cup rankings after the 2023 BMW Championship?

After a solo fourth finish on the leaderboard of the Olympia Fields North Course event, the Northern Irish golfer ranked third on the updated FedEx Cup rankings with 3,494.097 points. He is behind the leader Scottie Scheffler and the 2023 BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy's scorecard in the fourth round of the second playoff event included five birdies and a bogey that took him to a score of 4 under par 66. Despite being the leader after the first round, he succumbed to a number of missed putts to eventually end up losing the event.

However, he will be seen next week at the 2023 Tour Championship, which commences on August 24 to 27. He will start with a score of -7 at East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta.