5 big names likely to miss the 2023 Tour Championship 

Golfers who finish in the top 30 of the FedEx Standings following the 2023 BMW Championship will be eligible for the Tour Championship. The BMW Championship is currently underway at Olympia Fields Country Club, with a spectacular field of 49 golfers.

The tournament began with a field of 50 golfers, but Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after the second round. With one round of the BMW Championship remaining, some big names are in danger of missing out on a seat at next week's tournament.

Here are the five golfers who are most likely to miss the Tour Championship next week.

5 golfers likely to miss the 2023 Tour Championship

#1 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo (Image via AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Projected FedEx Cup rank: 32

Official FedEx Cup rank: 23

Emiliano Grillo is most likely to miss the 2023 Tour Championship. His current FedEx Cup ranking is 23 and his projected rank is 32.

After the third round of the tournament, Grillo settled in the 38th position in a two-way tie with Jon Rahm after playing three rounds of 73-69-71.

#2 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala (Image via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Projected FedEx Cup rank: 34

Official FedEx Cup rank: 31

Theegala started the week standing in 31st position in the FedEx Cup standings. His projected rank will be 34 after the BMW Championship.

Sahith Theegala tied for T19 after the third round of the BMW Championship and needed to finish T13 to make it to the top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

#3 Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka (Image via AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Projected FedEx Cup rank: 33

Official FedEx Cup rank: 24

Starka's poor performance at this week's BMW Championship reduced his chances to play at the Tour Championship. He started ranked 24 and his projected FedEx Cup rank is 33.

Straka finished in a two-way tie with Kurt Kitayama in the T43 position with a score of six over after Saturday's round of the BMW Championship.

#4 Cameron Young

Cameron Young (Image via AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Projected FedEx Cup rank: 40

Official FedEx Cup rank: 46

2021 Rookie of the Year Cameron Young has tried his best to make it to the top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings. Ha played well this week, finishing with a score of four under the following three rounds.

Young finished in a four-way tie with Andrew Putnam, Tommy Fleetwood, and Lucas Glover in 15th place with a score of four under after playing on 54 holes at the BMW Championship. His projected rank for this week is 40 and needs to at least finish in third position to make it to the top 30 in the FedEx Standings.

#5 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image via AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Projected FedEx Cup rank: 31

Official FedEx Cup rank: 27

Spieth started the week ranking within the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings, but his performance at the BMW Championship made it hard for him to qualify for the upcoming Tour Championship. His projected rank is 31st.

Spieth tied for 30th position after three rounds of this week's event with JT Poston, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, and Tom Hoge.