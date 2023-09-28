“That’s a Hog!!!!!” - John Daly's Instagram post amuses golf fans, but comes with an NSFW warning

John Daly is considered to be one of the most jovial and charming golfers of his time and his sense of humor has always been a center of attraction. The way he lives his life is kind of a teaching for everyone on how to enjoy every second of their own lives.

The two-time major champion recently shared a post on Instagram that got fans rolling. The image had a red arrow that pointed out that a fortuitous hornet’s nest was exactly behind his statue at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Pennsylvania.

Fans were amused to see the sightings pointed out by John Daly. They were laughing off in the comments section, while, one of them wrote:

"That’s a Hog!!!!!"

Numerous fans commented Daly's Instagram post. Here are some top comments from the fans:

John Daly has played three events on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season and missed the cut in all of them.

He was mostly seen golfing on the PGA Tour Champions this year and has made 12 starts till now. Although he had to withdraw from a couple of tournaments due to multiple medical conditions, he performed exceptionally well in the last event he played. He finished T7 on the leaderboard of the Sanford International.

"I totally agree with you brother" - When John Daly came out in support of Phil Mickelson's comments on USGA

Both John Daly and Phil Mickelson were part of the PGA Tour for a long time and were usually competitors on the field. However, there were moments when every golfer came out in support of fellow players off the field.

One such incident happened back in 2021 before Mickelson joined the LIV Golf. The six-time major champion took to X to share that the USGA is going to roll back driver length.

His tweet went on a stretch where called the planned decision "pathetic". He wrote:

"Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46inches.This is PATHETIC.1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone,) doesn’t allow for length of arc to create speed,and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years,our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun."

While Phil Mickelson's comment section was already filled enough, John Daly agreed with the thoughts of the 53-year-old American golfer and described the USGA decision with "no common sense". He wrote,

"I totally agree with you brother but why don’t they just change the cheapest thing made in golf……the #golfball #bringthegolfballback NO common sense!"

However, despite strong criticizm from various players and experts, the rule was still imposed on January 1, 2022. Although it was not mandatory, it did allow organizers to implement the rule as per their own preferences.