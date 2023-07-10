"That’s what I’ve always dreamed about” - When Rory McIlroy expressed his wish to never be forgotten by fans

Rory McIlroy is unarguably one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has 36 trophies to his name, including four majors since turning pro in 2007. His professionalism and enthusiasm on the golf course inspired the younger generation.

Last year during The Open Championship, McIlroy opened up about the significance of the major tournament. In an interview with CBS Sports, the Northern Irish golfer stated that the beauty of golf is that people remember players along with the number of major tournaments they win and McIlroy wants to be remembered by fans.

Speaking of his fans and The Open Championship, Rory McIlroy said:

"Whenever you say that, it's like, 'Oh, I'd join Seve with five.' The whole thing, where it puts you in history and who does it put you alongside. That's the really cool thing about golf. That's what I've always dreamed about. That's what I've always thought about."

Sharing his two cents about a statement made by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, Rory Mcllroy added:

"I think Jack [Nicklaus] said back in the day, 'To be remembered in this game, you have to win an Open at St. Andrews.' Hopefully, if I never do that, hopefully, I'm still remembered, but it would certainly put me on a different plane, which would be really cool."

It is important to note that the 2023 edition of The Open Championship is around the corner. It will start on July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course, with the final scheduled to be played on July 23.

"It's just a very, very unique golf course" - Rory McIlroy on the St. Andrews Golf Course

The 150th edition of The Open Championship was held at St. Andrews, which is one of the oldest golf courses in the world. The venue is best known for conducting the major tournament. However, this year's Open Championship will be held at the Royal Liverpool.

In an interview with CBS ahead of the start of The Open Championship in 2022, Rory McIlroy also spoke about the historic golf course. He said:

"It's the 'Home of Golf.' It's the spiritual home. There's just a different feel. You stand on that first tee beside the R&A clubhouse, and you can't help but think about people playing there 150 or 200 years ago. It's special, it's different. [I] used to stay in the Old Course Hotel over there and hop the wall."

"It's just a very, very unique golf course," Rory McIlroy added. "I've played it a bunch of times in a bunch of different winds. That closing stretch can play pretty easy if you get it downwind, but you get 13 through 18 back into the wind, and it is brutal. It depends on conditions. It depends on wind direction, but it's a really cool track. That's why everyone loves playing there."

The Open Championship, which is also known as the British Open is a prestigious golf tournament, founded in 1860. It is organized by R&A and is held at selected links golf courses in the UK.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy won The Open Championship in 2014 by defeating Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia by two strokes.

Poll : 0 votes