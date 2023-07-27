“That's the worst shot I've ever seen”: Cameron Young left frustrated after hitting a poor shot at the 3M Open

Top ranked golfer at the 3M Open, Cameron Young, hit one of the funniest notes of the day when he called one of his own shots "the worst he's ever seen."

The "worst shot" ended up probably a little farther from the hole than Cameron Young would have liked, but it went cleanly to the green.

The play happened as follows:

It was hole 4 (155 yards, par 3). Cameron Young opted for one of his irons to find the green, and as he executed his stroke, he felt that he had given his ball more height and less length than was necessary to cover the shot in the better way.

The "hot mic" on the camera broadcasting the play live captured Young's frustration as he said the phrase:

"That's the worst shot I've ever seen."

However, the shot wasn't bad at all, although Young may have wanted it better. His caddie, Paul Tesori, brought it to his attention and said:

"Gonna get better"

The ball landed on the edge of the green and rolled looking for the hole. It stopped exactly 17 feet from the flag. Eventually, Young missed the first putt, but holed the second to make par on the 4th.

Cameron Young at the 3M Open

Young has started his participation in the 3M Open below expectations. At the 12th hole he has a score of +1, with three bogeys and two birdies. He has missed several reachable putts, such as the aforementioned putt on hole 4.

Ranked 15th according to the Official Golf World Ranking, Young comes from achieving two successive interesting results, a good T6 in the John Deere Classic (where he was also the top ranked golfer) and an outstanding T8 in The Open Championship.

Cameron Young, 3M Open - Round One (Image via Getty).

The American needs a couple of good results in the 3M Open and next week's Wyndham Championship to consolidate his position in the FedEx Cup ranking.

He is currently ranked 44th in that list, but Thomas Detry, who is 51st, is only 71 points behind. Dropping out of the Top 50 would mean being left out of the list for the BMW CHAMPIONSHIP.

On the other hand, the Top 70 is currently closed by Ben Taylor, who is separated from Cameron Young by almost 300 points. It is unlikely that Young will drop out of the Top 70, but a combination of negative results for him and positive for other players could also leave him out of the FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Young, 26, is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory, but during the current season, he has established himself as one of the players to watch on the circuit. He has missed only two cuts in 19 tournaments played, with one runner up and four other Top 10s as his best results.