The 2025 Masters: Bryson DeChambeau Round 2 tee times

Bryson DeChambeau is currently competing in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. He has started his round one on an incredible note with two birdies in the first three holes.

DeChambeau is paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry for the first two rounds of the Masters. The trio teed off in the afternoon session at 1:23 PM EDT on Day 1. Hence, they will tee off a bit earlier for the second round, as DeChambeau's group will tee off at 10:15 am EDT.

Bryson DeChambeau is a two-time major championship winner, lifting the US Open trophy in 2020 and 2024. However, he hasn't yet won a Masters in his career and has struggled a bit with his performance at the Augusta National Golf Club.

He first competed in the Masters in 2016, finishing T21 for the event, which remained his highest finish until 2024. Bryson DeChambeau played some impressive golf last year and seemed to have understood the nuances of this golf course as he registered a T6 finish, which was his first-ever top-10 at the Masters.

Hence, Bryson DeChambeau will hope to carry this momentum and be in contention going into the final round of the 2025 Masters.

Masters 2025 Round two tee times

Here are the tee times of all golfers competing in the second round of the 2025 Masters (All timings are in EDT).

7:40 AM - Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

7:51 AM - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

8:02 AM - José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

8:13 AM - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)

8:24 AM - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 AM - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)

8:52 AM - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:03 AM - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)

9:14 AM - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9:25 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:36 AM - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:47 AM - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

9:58 AM - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

10:26 AM - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

10:37 AM - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

10:48 AM - Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

10:59 AM - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 AM - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

11:21 AM - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

11:38 AM - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

11:49 AM - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)

12:00 PM - Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

12:11 PM - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:22 PM - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

12:33 PM - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

12:50 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1:01 PM - Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:12 PM - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1:23 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

1:34 PM - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 PM - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

