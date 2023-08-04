The Champions Circle Golf Classic feat. Jim Harbaugh and Tom Brady sets record at $155,000 as the most expensive round of golf in history

Former National Football League (NFL) stars Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh were part of a round of golf that may be the most expensive in history. According to Golf Digest, a donor won his spot in the round by paying $155,000 for it.

It was a fundraiser for student athletes at the University of Michigan. The event was called the Champions Circle Golf Classic and it featured Brady and Harbaugh as the main attractions in its inaugural edition.

Champions Circle is the NIL collective that supports student athletes at the University of Michigan. Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh were college football stars playing for Michigan. Also, Harbaugh has worked there as the football head coach since 2015.

The round of golf was put up for auction in conjunction with some Michigan Wolverines-related items. According to Golf Digest, a man named Scott Stewart scooped it up for $155,000.

Scott is a former graduate of the University of Michigan (Ross Business School, Class of 1985, and currently managing partner of Capitol Seniors Housing).

Tom Brady and golf

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is one of the many non-golfing athletes who have golf as one of their favorite pastimes. Not only does Tom Brady play regularly, but he has played in several high-profile (non-professional) events.

Tom Brady does not have as good a handicap as other sports stars (Stephen Curry, Tom Glavine). But he is well above the average amateur in the United States. Brady's handicap in 2022 was 8.1.

According to Sporting News, in the 2021 edition of The Match, Brady was measured to have a 391-yard drive (the PGA Tour average in the 2022-23 season is 299.6 yards).

His work with the irons is also quite good. Logically, his wide swings are not always effective and from time to time, he has been seen making air swings.

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

His wedge work should be better, according to Sporting News. But his putting is pretty good. According to the publication, Rickie Fowler said of it:

"Tell you what, Tom Brady can putt. If I can take that into this week, I think that's one thing I took off of him that'll help me."

Brady has been to three of the eight editions of The Match, the Capital One-sponsored charity golf event.

The first time was at the second edition (2020). There he teamed up with Phil Mickelson. They were eventually defeated by Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

He returned in the 2021 edition, again as Mickelson's partner. They were once again defeated, this time by Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

Victory in The Match would come to Brady in 2022 (June). In that edition, he teamed up with Aaron Rodgers and they were able to defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.