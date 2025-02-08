"The golfing gods weren’t with me": When Tiger Woods unthinkably lost a 5-shot lead at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods has committed to playing the 2025 Genesis Invitational next week at the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course. Notably, during the 1992 Optimist Junior World Golf Championship, held at the same course, the 15-time Major championship winner lost a five-stroke lead.

The TGL co-founder began the final round of the tournament 5 strokes ahead of Gilberto Morales. Woods, who was the defending champion of the junior event, had a fairly stable start to the final round before a triple bogey on the par 4 7th hole set him back.

However, the bad luck followed Woods throughout the round. On Torrey Pines Golf Course's 9th hole, the now 49-year-old had bent the shaft of his seven iron after his club impacted a tree. The damaged club forced Woods to carefully calculate his shots for the remainder of the tournament to avoid having to use it.

Trending

Following the completion of the round, Woods said (via Los Angeles Times):

"I still had a two-stroke lead. It was really no problem. (On No. 8) I just left the putt short and he made his so it was a one-shot lead. I said, ‘Break the seven-iron, hurt my wrist, or whatever; I’m just going to play the shot.' I tried not to hit a shot where I would need a seven-iron...I guess the golfing gods weren’t with me."

Tiger Woods carded in scores of 68, 71, 68, and 75 to total 282 and finish as runner-up at the 1992 Optimist Junior World Golf Championship. Morales, Woods' rival from Venezuela recorded scores of 69, 72, 71, and 67 to take the victory with a 72-hole score of nine under par 279.

Tiger Woods speaks on Genesis Invitational's home course

Tiger Woods hosts the Genesis Invitational annually at its home course, Riviera Country Club in California. However, devastating wildfires in Southern California have presented the 82- time PGA Tour winner and the tournament committee with a difficult decision regarding the event.

After several meetings, Woods and the tournament officials decided to move the tournament to the Torrey Pines Golf Course. In a statement released along with the PGA Tour, Woods stated that it was important to keep the tournament inside California.

He said (via PGA Tour):

"There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them.I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires. It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California, I think we're able to – I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will see Woods host and play his first event on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback