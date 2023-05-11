"The John Daly school of golf" - Fans react to Peter Uihlein's unique line at the 12th at Cedar Ridge for LIV Tulsa

Recently, at the LIV Tulsa tournament, Peter Uihlein paid tribute to Daly with a bold move at the 12th hole at Cedar Ridge, which garnered mixed reactions from fans. Golf has always been a sport that requires precision and technique, but there have been some players who have challenged the traditional methods and brought their own unique style to the game. One of these players is John Daly, whose unorthodox swing and colorful personality have made him a fan favorite.

Fans react to Uihlein's move

Uihlein's move at the 12th hole did not go unnoticed by fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the shot. Many fans were impressed by Uihlein's bravery and willingness to take a risk, and some even compared him to John Daly himself.

DP Dutcher @DpDutcher @flushingitgolf @livgolf_league

NO need to mess with the ball. @4AcesGC_ This is how all course should be set up for professional play. MAKE THEM lay up or take a big chance.NO need to mess with the ball. @flushingitgolf @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ This is how all course should be set up for professional play. MAKE THEM lay up or take a big chance.NO need to mess with the ball.

However, not all fans were impressed by Peter Uihlein's move. Some felt that he was taking an unnecessary risk and that his shot was not worth the potential consequences.

Kris @oiler3535 @flushingitgolf @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ Why lay up in an exhibition? Not like he's gonna hit a bunch of spectators. @flushingitgolf @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ Why lay up in an exhibition? Not like he's gonna hit a bunch of spectators.

Logan @logand7995 @flushingitgolf @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ What’s the downside? You make 10 and miss the cut and make no money for the week? What a joke @flushingitgolf @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ What’s the downside? You make 10 and miss the cut and make no money for the week? What a joke

Peter Uihlein's shot heard round the course

Peter Uihlein is a professional golfer from the United States, who has had a successful career on the European Tour and has also played in several PGA Tour events. At the LIV Tulsa tournament, Peter Uihlein found himself at the 12th hole at Cedar Ridge, which presented a challenge with its water hazard and narrow fairway.

Instead of playing it safe, Peter Uihlein decided to channel his inner John Daly and take an unconventional approach. He hit his ball directly over the water hazard, taking a line that no other player had attempted before. The shot was successful, landing on the fairway and earning Peter Uihlein applause from the crowd.

The legacy of John Daly

John Daly is a legendary figure in the world of golf, known for his unique swing and his colorful personality. Daly burst onto the scene in 1991 when he won the PGA Championship as a rookie, and he quickly became a fan favorite with his long drives and his willingness to take risks on the course.

Daly's style of play has not always been well-received by the traditionalists in the sport, who prefer a more methodical approach. However, Daly's impact on the game cannot be denied, and he has inspired a generation of golfers to play with passion and creativity.

Peter Uihlein's move at the 12th hole at Cedar Ridge is just the latest example of Daly's influence on the sport. While some fans may not have been impressed by Peter Uihlein's move, others saw it as a tribute to Daly's legacy and his willingness to take risks.

The importance of taking risks in golf

Golf is a game of strategy and precision, but it is also a game that requires players to take risks in order to achieve success. Whether it is taking a difficult shot over a water hazard or attempting a tricky putt, players must be willing to take chances if they want to win.

Peter Uihlein's move at the 12th hole at Cedar Ridge is a reminder of the importance of taking risks in golf. While some may view his move as reckless, it is also a testament to his bravery and his confidence in his abilities. Uihlein's move paid off, and it could be argued that his willingness to take risks is what set him apart from the other players in the tournament.

Of course, taking risks in golf is not without its consequences. A poorly executed shot can result in a lost ball or a penalty stroke, which can have a significant impact on a player's score. However, golfers who are willing to take risks are often the ones who achieve the most success, as they are not afraid to push themselves beyond their comfort zones and try new things.

